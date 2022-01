Fifty-six years ago, on January 26, 1966, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his family moved to 1550 N. Hamlin Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood in Chicago. Dr. King’s mission was to protest slum conditions, overpricing of rent, and discriminatory housing practices. The King family moved on the third floor, where tenants in the three-story building were living without water, electricity, and heat. King’s rent was $97.00 per month for a four-room apartment, whereas whites would pay $78.00 per month for a new large spacious five-room apartment. Dr. King’s presence in the community raised public awareness of the black community’s issues in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

