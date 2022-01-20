Manifesting in 2022

If you’re a mom, you’ve got a story. Even if you haven’t become a mom, but trying to have a baby, you have a story, too. Mommy stories have so much value when sharing the experience. Making the IT List in South Park Magazine, makes us proud that Tamara McGill McFarland lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tamara uses her voice to educate and advocate for women during the fertility journey. Having a daughter in her late 30s and her son in her 40s, she often speaks to women about what she considers reproductive insurance when planning motherhood. She recently shared her experiences as part of the highly-reviewed book, Pivot: How the Pandemic Pushed Women to Their Passion, a compilation of stories from Black women sharing the dark side of their pandemic journey. We are sitting on the edge of our seats ready for the mommy on the move to launch ‘Tamara’s Taste’. The lifestyle blog is going to be a tasty treat as she shares her palette for all things food, fashion, and travel.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO