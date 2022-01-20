ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Manifesting in 2022

By fmarie
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve had a few years to sit and figure out who, what, when, where and how things will unfold in our next chapter. The pandemic has taught us to treat others with empathy. Every time we look around somebody is sick or has died. Or one of our colleagues has contracted...

dailytitan.com

Universal laws manifest desired realities

Daydreaming of a picture-perfect lifestyle that appears out of arm’s reach may cause some to groan and bury their aspirations. But, with the application of universal laws — the law of assumption and the law of attraction — to one’s life, constantly wishing on a shooting star would no longer be necessary.
YOUTUBE
FASHION Magazine |

Can You Manifest Your Dreams On Social Media?

Tweeting our desires into existence? Sign us up. “When I grow up, I want to be a more successful version of me,” 25-year-old Issa Rae tweeted in 2010. Over a decade later, that same tweet is flooded with responses from fans assuring the Insecure star that she did, indeed, grow up to find success.
INTERNET
kiss951.com

Do These Things Tonight To Wake Up Happier Tomorrow

Most of us want to feel happy, but here’s the thing – it doesn’t just happen on its own. Happiness has to be consciously cultivated, not just one time, but over and over again to keep experiencing it. And part of that is figuring out what makes you feel the warm fuzzies inside. So where do we start? Habits that help boost happiness! Experts share their happiness-boosting bedtime habits that can help you wake up feeling happier in the morning.
HEALTH
#First African American#Country Hip Hop
Daily Evergreen

OPINION: Manifesting your dream reality easier than you think

Manifesting your dream reality is easier than you might think. All it takes is good energy, positive affirmations and the patience to be confident in what you want. Spirituality and manifestation have been a major part of my life over the past four years. Through them, I attract whatever I want.
MENTAL HEALTH
Elle

How To Manifest: A Guide To Willing Your Goals Into Existence In 2022

‘Your whole life is a manifestation of the thoughts that go on in your head.’. This is a quote made famous by Australian television producer and author Rhonda Byrne, who published her best-selling self-help book The Secret in 2006. The book went on to sell more than 30 million copies, gain a legion of celebrity fans including Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith and Ellen DeGeneres, and form the bedrock of manifestation practices seen across the globe today.
MENTAL HEALTH
Harper's Bazaar

How manifesting can help you live your best life in 2022

Before she discovered manifesting, Roxie Nafousi – now a self-development coach – was a very different person. “My whole twenties were marred with cocaine addiction and excessive binge drinking. I was smoking 20 cigarettes a day, in toxic relationships, and I didn’t make money for about 10 years.” With no purpose or motivation, she lived for partying because, in her own words, she had “nothing else to wake up for”.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this insidious...
CELEBRITIES
vashonbeachcomber.com

Freedom Manifestation Handbook Review – Trusted Program Results?

It is common knowledge that what we believe is likely to come to us. What we think we can achieve, we will achieve as the universe will make those things come to us. How many people experience this to the fullest, though or at all?. What if there is a...
FDA
kiss951.com

Fertility Stories With Tamara McGill McFarland

If you’re a mom, you’ve got a story. Even if you haven’t become a mom, but trying to have a baby, you have a story, too. Mommy stories have so much value when sharing the experience. Making the IT List in South Park Magazine, makes us proud that Tamara McGill McFarland lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tamara uses her voice to educate and advocate for women during the fertility journey. Having a daughter in her late 30s and her son in her 40s, she often speaks to women about what she considers reproductive insurance when planning motherhood. She recently shared her experiences as part of the highly-reviewed book, Pivot: How the Pandemic Pushed Women to Their Passion, a compilation of stories from Black women sharing the dark side of their pandemic journey. We are sitting on the edge of our seats ready for the mommy on the move to launch ‘Tamara’s Taste’. The lifestyle blog is going to be a tasty treat as she shares her palette for all things food, fashion, and travel.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Reality Tea

Meredith Marks Is “Sickened” By Jennie Nguyen’s “Racist And Prejudicial Posts”

Meredith Marks has entered the chat. The firestorm surrounding Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Jennie Nguyen is far from over. After it was revealed that Jennie posted, shared and liked incredibly offensive memes to her Facebook account less than two years ago, her castmates are weighing in. One by one, each housewife […] The post Meredith Marks Is “Sickened” By Jennie Nguyen’s “Racist And Prejudicial Posts” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Eric Clapton claims subliminal messages are forcing people into obediance

Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Gill forced to change gyms after being ‘secretly photographed’

Former Love Island star Amber Rose Gill has been forced to change gyms after discovering that someone had been taking pictures of her without her knowledge or consent.The influencer and model was answering questions from followers on Instagram when she was alerted to the incident by a follower.“Can you tell my friend to stop taking pictures of you please,” they wrote, adding three laughing emojis.Gymnation is a gym in Dubai, where the 24-year-old currently lives.Gill, who won the 2019 of summer Love Island alongside rugby player Greg O’Shea, said the comment had made her feel extremely uncomfortable.“I dunno why you’re...
FITNESS
kiss951.com

Get Paid Over $1,000 To Listen To Break-Up Songs For 24 Hours

I know I don’t have to tell you that a break-up can be the absolute WORST! But what if you could cash out because of it? Finance Buzz wants to choose one lucky person to be their DJ of Heartache. Did you know that most break-ups happen in March?...
MUSIC

