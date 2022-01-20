ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

FBI Agents Search Congressman Henry Cuellar’s Texas Home and Office

Since 2005, Henry Cuellar has been representing Texas’ 28th Congressional District and he's up for reelection in 2022. Cuellar has been outspoken on many issues including education, immigration, and abortion. While Cuellar has been working to support legislation that tackles national issues, it appears that he might be facing issues of...

FBI activity reported at the home of Henry Cuellar

Federal Bureau of Investigation activity has been spotted at the home of U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar, according to multiple news reports. The news was reported by Valerie Gonzalez of The Monitor, who broke the story shortly after 5 p.m. Gonzalez also shared photos of FBI personnel outside the home of the Congressman via social media.
What is Roe v Wade and did it get overturned?

The landmark ruling enshrining abortion rights in the US is back in the spotlight as the US  Supreme Court reviews a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks, potentially igniting a major challenge.It marks the first major abortion rights challenge in front of the three newest justices, all conservatives appointed by Donald Trump. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case on 1 December.The 1973 ruling is considered the first successful litmus test protecting a pregnant woman’s right to have an abortion in the US, legalising the procedure across the country and setting a global precedent. The ruling repealed many federal...
Security beefed up in Washington DC ahead of major anti-vaxx rally

Authorities and businesses in Washington DC are beefing up their security operations ahead of a major anti-vaccine mandate protest. Law enforcement agencies are worried that the potentially large demonstrations against vaccine mandates could attract members of extremist groups. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, Metropolitan Police Department, US Park Police and others have made plans ahead of this weekend, CNN reported. The Metropolitan Police spoke to business leaders in the capital, telling them that the authorities will be out in force ready to arrest those who may refuse to leave a private business. Restaurants, bars, gyms,...
Florida Woman Gets 14 Years In Federal Prison, Slapped With $14M In Restitution As Leader Of Fraud Ring

A Florida woman has been sentenced for her role as the leader of an international fraud and money laundering ring. Mary Kathryn Marr, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Court also ordered Marr to forfeit various assets, which are traceable to proceeds of the offense, and, as part of her sentence, entered a money judgment in the amount of $1.5 million, representing proceeds Marr received as a result of the charged criminal conduct.
Anti-vaxx rally - live: Controversial doctor Robert Malone to speak as vaccine mandate opponents gather in DC

Covid-19 vaccine mandate opponents will march in Washington, DC today in an event organisers have called “Defeat the Mandates: An American Homecoming”.Among those marching will be firefighters, first responders, and other groups, who will gather on the National Mall from 10.30am local time. At 11.30am they are scheduled to march from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial.At 12pm there will be musical performances and speeches including remarks from anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr, Dr Robert Malone, and Lara Logan a former 60 Minutes correspondent and Fox News contributor.The event is meant to gather people who oppose vaccine mandates, vaccines for children, and other pandemic requirements and restrictions. A permit filed with the National Park Service states that the march could attract as many as 20,000 people.Authorities and businesses in the city have beefed up their security operations ahead of today’s protest. Law enforcement agencies are worried that the potentially large demonstrations against vaccine mandates could attract members of extremist groups.The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, Metropolitan Police Department, US Park Police, and others have made extensive plans ahead of this weekend.Follow for the latest updates...
US Supreme Court deals another blow to abortion providers

The conservative-leaning US Supreme Court dealt another blow on Thursday to opponents of a Texas law that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The court, in a 6-3 decision, rejected a request by abortion providers to have the case sent to a district judge who had previously moved to block the Texas law. Instead, the case will remain with the conservative 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The majority did not provide any comment on their decision but the three liberal justices on the nation's highest court penned a scathing dissent.
Some SC Black Dems want Biden to `try a little bit harder'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Joe Biden's run for the Democratic presidential nomination was all but declared dead as he headed to the South Carolina primary in late February 2020. He had finished fifth in New Hampshire and fourth in Iowa. Still, Biden advised skeptics to withhold judgment...
