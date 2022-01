CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating a string of burglaries that were reported overnight. The first incident took place at a liquor store in the 1900 block of West Fullerton Avenue at 3:20 a.m. Police said a witness reported several men stole a register and liquor bottles before running away. Then 20 minutes later, another burglary was reported in Ravenswood at a liquor store in the 4900 block of North Damen Avenue. Thieves smashed the door to get inside and stole several bottles of liquor before escaping in a red SUV. About 20 minutes just before 4 a.m. in Bucktown, a burglary was reported at The...

