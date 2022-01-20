News Release - City of Rochester Announces Plan for Community Input in Nationwide Search for Chief of Police

City of Rochester

News Release

Online Surveys Now Available to City Residents

Mayor Malik D. Evans announced details today about the City of Rochester’s search process for its new Chief of Police.

On Jan. 7, the City contracted with Public Sector Search & Consulting, a national search firm focused solely on the recruitment of senior police executives. Led by CEO Gary Peterson, former chief of police in Martinez, Calif., the firm has managed many successful searches for Police Chiefs, including in Dallas, Texas; Boulder, Colo.; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Nashville, Tenn.

“We are seeking the best leader for our police force, so have partnered with a proven and experienced national firm to help us find our new Chief,” said Mayor Evans. “I am impressed by Mr. Peterson’s expertise, successful track record, and commitment to a process that includes input from all interested parties.”

Peterson will lead a comprehensive search process in the coming months, which will include individual and group information gathering, extensive community input, outreach to qualified prospects, and screening and presentation of candidates.

Interviews with key City personnel have already begun, including with the Mayor and other City officials. These meetings are designed to give the search firm an understanding of the Department’s organizational needs, structure, culture, and priorities.

Community input will be solicited starting today. Rochester residents and other interested stakeholders can provide their perspectives by completing an online survey at https://www.cityofrochester.gov/rpdsearch/, through Monday, January 31. In the coming weeks, the City will invite residents to participate in community focus groups, in which they will engage directly with the search firm to share their thoughts on the attributes they are seeking in a Police Chief.

After the input process, Public Sector Search & Consulting will develop recruitment materials, begin its outreach to qualified candidates, conduct comprehensive screenings, present finalists for consideration, and lead multiple rounds of interviews.

“We believe that open and transparent searches set the stage for building community trust with new appointees,” said Gary Peterson, CEO, Public Sector Search & Consulting. “It is crucial to take the entire city through the process so the new Chief is received as a strong and legitimate partner by the community.”

The entire process is slated to take up to 120 days to complete.

###

