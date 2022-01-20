ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

News Release - Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans Centralizes City Violence Prevention Programs

Rochester, New York
Rochester, New York
 5 days ago

City of Rochester

News Release

Victor Saunders to Oversee City-Driven Programs, Lead City’s Collaborations with Community-Based Organizations

The City of Rochester’s violence prevention programs will now be centralized under the auspices of the Mayor’s Office, and led by Special Advisor to the Mayor Victor Saunders. Pathways to Peace, the Office of Neighborhood Safety, and the Peacemaker Fellowship program will all report directly to Saunders, a key member of the new mayoral administration’s senior leadership team.

“This centralization of violence reduction programs will lead to better internal and external collaborations,” said Mayor Evans. “We have all the building blocks in our community – a plethora of organizations and agencies working to prevent violence – but coordination is key. With Victor leading the charge, and with additional investments in prevention efforts, we will take our violence reduction efforts to the next level.”

The City’s Pathways to Peace team reaches into targeted neighborhoods to engage youth, diffuse potentially violent situations, and connect them to available resources and services. The team offers prevention, intervention, and direct monitoring to support positive progress.

The Office of Neighborhood Safety (ONS), previously a unit within the City’s Department of Recreation and Human Services, fosters a city-wide approach to reducing violence by serving as a central hub for community-wide violence reduction strategies, and guiding public- and private-sector investments in social programs that work to combat violence in Rochester.

The Advance Peace – Peacemaker Fellowship program is an urban gun violence disruption strategy that works to end cyclical and retaliatory gun violence by investing in the development, health and wellbeing of those at the center of the crisis. This year, Saunders plans to identify up to four Neighborhood Change Agents who will work within the Advance Peace model to break the cycle of gun hostilities. The program has been successful in significantly reducing gun violence in cities including Stockton, Richmond, and Sacramento, Calif.

In 2021, Rochester experienced unprecedented levels of violence, with 81 homicides and 419 shootings. The first three weeks of 2022 also have been marred by violence, including the homicide of a 14-year-old, the shooting of a three-year-old, and a triple shooting that resulted in the death of at least one individual.

“We are going to be bold,” Victor Saunders said. “My goal is to engage with every anti-violence effort in our city, and assist and help expand these programs that are driving quantifiable results.”

Within the first three weeks of assuming his new role, Saunders has already met with organizations including ROC The Peace, Rise Up Rochester, SNUG, and Monroe County anti-violence programs. He also works closely with “natural helpers” – leaders who provide leadership and guidance to their neighbors in positive, everyday interactions.

“We will start with interventions,” Saunders said. “And I am looking forward to expanding our efforts to employment opportunities and other meaningful alternatives to a life of violence.”

Saunders plans to reinstitute the City’s PRIME program (Providing Real Incentives for Meaningful Employment), and offer stipends and other funding for training programs.

“We will innovate, and we will invest,” said Mayor Evans. “Turning this tide of violence is a top priority.”

###

The City of Rochester administration of Mayor Malik D. Evans is committed to promoting positive systemic and structural change by providing transparent and collaborative leadership, offering equitable access to essential municipal services, enabling productive intergovernmental, private, and non-profit partnerships, and promoting increased quality of life through investments that create vibrant neighborhoods and employment opportunities, making Rochester a hope-filled city with an exciting future. For more information, visit www.cityofrochester.gov.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
The Hill

Biden rushes to pressure Russia as Ukraine fears intensify

The Biden administration is scrambling to put pressure on Russia amid rising fears of a possible Russian military incursion in Ukraine. The State Department has ordered the evacuation of family members of U.S. government employees in Ukraine and the Pentagon is readying up to 8,500 troops to potentially deploy to eastern Europe.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Shooting#Ons#The Mayor S Office#Special Advisor#Peacemaker Fellowship
The Associated Press

Biden answers inflation query by calling Fox reporter SOB

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation on Monday by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity. The president was in the East Room of the White House for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices. Reporters in the room shouted a number of questions after Biden’s remarks.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York

12
Followers
135
Post
297
Views
ABOUT

Rochester was one of the United States' first boomtowns, initially due to the fertile Genesee River Valley, which gave rise to numerous flour mills, and then as a manufacturing center, which spurred further rapid population growth. While the city experienced some significant population loss as a result of deindustrialization, strong growth in the education and healthcare sectors boosted by elite universities and the slower decline of bedrock companies such as Eastman Kodak and Xerox (as opposed to the rapid fall of heavy industry with steel companies in Buffalo and Pittsburgh) resulted in a much less severe contraction than in most Rust Belt metro areas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy