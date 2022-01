Luke Murray joined Dan Hurley’s coaching staff at UConn last May, but he’s hardly new to Hurley and his fellow UConn assistants — or, for that matter, UConn. Murray spent the first semester of his freshman year at UConn before transferring to Fairfield. Since graduating from Fairfield, he’s been on a nomadic journey as an assistant — for Tom Moore at Quinnipiac, for Hurley at Wagner and Rhode Island, as well as more recently at Xavier and Louisville.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO