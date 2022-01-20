ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus says cancelled A321 contract with Qatar Airways

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qF0uD_0drKy5Sd00

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Thursday it had cancelled a contract with Qatar Airways for 50 A321neo jets, broadening a $600-million-plus dispute with the Gulf carrier over the larger A350.

"We confirm we did terminate the contract for 50 A321s with Qatar Airways in accordance with our rights," a spokesman said.

Qatar Airways had no immediate comment.

Reporting by Tim Hepher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

Breaking: Qatar Airways Releases Video Of Airbus A350 Damage

As the row between Qatar Airways and Airbus reaches new heights, the former has released a video showing some of the damage that its Airbus A350 fleet has experienced. Thus far, only a handful of out-of-context photos have been revealed, but the new video released shows the impact in context on the aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNBC

Airbus says it revokes Qatar order for 50 A321 jets as rift widens

Airbus revealed that it was walking away from the contract for A321neos in skeletal arguments presented during a scheduling session over the A350 dispute. A procedural hearing over Qatar's claim for $600 million in compensation over A350 flaws is already scheduled for the week of April 26 in London. Qatar...
INDUSTRY
worldairlinenews.com

Qatar Airways statement on Airbus A350 aircraft

On January 20, 2022, Qatar Airways, through the legal proceedings against Airbus in the Technology & Construction division of the High Court in England, sought an expedited hearing of a preliminary issue to address our serious and legitimate safety concerns regarding the surface degradation condition adversely impacting our Airbus A350 fleet which has resulted so far in 21 Airbus A350 aircraft being grounded. As this video clearly shows*, these defects are not superficial and one of the defects causes the aircraft’s lightning protection system to be exposed and damaged, another defect leaves the underlying composite structure exposed to moisture and ultraviolet light, and other defects include cracking in the composite and damage around a high percentage of rivets on the aircraft fuselage. We welcome the decision of the court to expedite this issue and order a hearing in April in an effort to bring about a more rapid resolution to the dispute.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Aircraft#A321neo#Gulf#A321s
simpleflying.com

Atlas Air To Keep Flying Boeing 747s For China’s SF Airlines

Westchester County, New York-based Atlas Air, a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW), released a statement on January 20, 2022, about its relationship with China’s SF Group. The statement said that the air freight company had extended its long-term agreement with the Chinese logistics service provider to operate Boeing 747-400 cargo aircraft flights between China and the United States.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Reuters

Qatar releases video of scarred jets in Airbus dispute

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways took a spiralling $4 million-a-day dispute with Europe's Airbus (AIR.PA) to social media on Friday, publishing a video of the scarred exterior of grounded A350 jets that the airline said underscored "serious and legitimate safety concerns." The two companies have been locked for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

A Look At Lufthansa’s New Boeing 747-8 Premium Economy Seat

The Lufthansa Group has this week revealed its choice of seating for its future premium economy cabin. The seats, supplied by German manufacturer ZIM, will be installed across several of its aircraft, including 777s and A340s for SWISS as well as Lufthansa’s 747-8s. Eventually, it will be making an appearance on the new additions to Lufthansa’s stable, including the Dreamliner and the 777X.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

Qatar Airways Reveals Extent of Surface Issues on its Airbus A350s

DALLAS – Today, Qatar Airways (QR) released a video that shows in great detail the extent of the paint damage experienced on 21 of its Airbus A350 aircraft. Qatar Airways cites that these surface issues, previously reported by the airline, “cause the aircraft’s lightning protection system to be exposed and damaged.” As a result, these aircraft have been grounded at Doha International Airport (DOH).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Qatar Airways
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Seekingalpha.com

Airbus, Qatar Airways court hearing set for late April in dispute

A lawsuit involving a claim by Qatar Airways seeking more than $600M in compensation from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) over various flaws on the surface of A350 jets is set for an initial hearing in late April, Reuters reports. The case has placed in limbo the planned delivery of 23 A350...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

The ultimate high-flyer: Fearless 'airline stewardess' perches on top of the 2,722ft Burj Khalifa as an Emirates A380 thunders past for daredevil commercial

A fearless 'airline stewardess' who went viral when she stood atop the world's tallest building in an Emirates airlines advertisement last year has repeated the feat - but this time with even higher stakes. Skydiver and social media star Nicole Smith-Ludvik once again donned her Emirates uniform and clambered to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Henrico Citizen

Breeze Airways will debut its new Airbus A220 aircraft in May

Breeze Airways will debut its new Airbus A220 aircraft in select routes beginning May 4, including trips between Richmond International Airport and Tampa, Florida and Charleston, South Carolina. Breeze also will premiere its new ‘Nicest’ fare with first-class seating, available only on the A220, with an introductory fare of $99....
RICHMOND, VA
routesonline.com

Qatar Airways launches new cargo connection to Munich

Munich Airport welcomes a further increase in so-called cargo-only services. As of today, Qatar Airways is operating regular flights to and from Munich with a cargo version of its Boeing 777. The routing starts in Bangalore, India, and leads via Qatar's capital Doha to Munich and then on to Chicago. On the return flight, in exactly the opposite rotation, the freighter reaches Munich every Tuesday. Qatar Airways operates this service on behalf of the international logistics provider DB Schenker.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

British Airways Resumes Airbus A380 Flights To Johannesburg

British flag carrier British Airways has resumed flights to Johannesburg with the Airbus A380. The airline resumed long-haul flights with its largest aircraft just over a month ago. While the Omicron variant had looked set to derail the airline’s plan to send the giant of the skies to South Africa’s largest city, all eventually went to plan.
WORLD
simpleflying.com

British Airways Delays Dallas Fort Worth Airbus A380 Launch

British Airways has postponed the introduction of the A380 to Dallas Fort Worth. Previously expected to take off in March, it will now start in July. While Dallas once saw Qantas and Emirates’s A380s, it’ll be the first time the Texas airport has seen BA’s double-decker quadjets.
DALLAS, TX
worldairlinenews.com

ITA Airways paints its first Airbus A319

The second aircraft with the new livery has entered the ITA Airways fleet. The second aircraft sporting the new blue livery has joined the ITA Airways fleet. It is an Airbus A319 (EI-IMN) dedicated to the Olympic champion Pietro Mennea, who was known with the nickname of “The Arrow of the South” and was the man of records in terms of speed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Africa Dreaming: Qatar Airways Doubles Nigeria Network

Qatar Airways has announced Kano and Port Harcourt, doubling its network to Nigeria. Starting in less than two months, they’ll route via Abuja, with the Nigerian capital rising to once-daily. Meanwhile, it seems that Lagos’s frequency will halve. We check out the latest development. Qatar Airways adds Kano...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Reuters

286K+
Followers
271K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy