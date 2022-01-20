Microbes and mushrooms -- the future of Earth-friendly food?

Timing is everything, especially when you are as tiny as a phytoplankton at the base of the marine food web and have only a few days to find the nutrients you need to grow and replicate. This is especially true in parts of the ocean where nutrients essential for life (e.g., nitrogen, phosphorus) are scarce. Yet, in the nutrient-limited oligotrophic gyres which cover much of our planet, there is an astounding diversity of microorganisms that manage to thrive and mediate the cycling of elements, including carbon. Size differences amongst even single-cell organisms are massive, ranging from bacteria less than a micron across to large eukaryotes you can see with your eye. The ocean is constantly mixing, presenting ongoing challenges to organisms to find enough resources to grow. In this complex environment, one of the only constants is the day-night cycle, a massive fluctuation in energy that all organisms, photosynthesizing or not, must be able to manage.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO