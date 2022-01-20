ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Microbes and mushrooms -- the future of Earth-friendly food?

By Tamara Dietrich
National Science Foundation (press release)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNSF creates opportunities for food technology startups aiming to revolutionize the way alternative meat is produced. On a mission in 2009 to help determine if life could exist in extreme environments on alien moons and planets, U.S. National Science Foundation and NASA grantee Mark Kozubal was seeking out new life-forms that...

beta.nsf.gov

Nature.com

To Float Rocks a Microbe Juggles Metabolisms

Biological nitrogen fixers perform an incredible feat – they break the strong triple N bond of N2 gas and convert it into bioavailable ammonia. Humans learned to do this by the Haber-Bosch process only in the 20th century, but microbes have been fixing nitrogen for millions of years. In the ocean, nitrogen fixation is important because it fertilizes the growth of photosynthetic organisms that in turn drawdown atmospheric CO2. Trichodesmium is a keystone marine nitrogen fixer that contributes up to 80 Tg of fixed nitrogen to the surface ocean each year [1] (Picture 1). Like all nitrogen fixing organisms, Trichodesmium must juggle the high nutritional and energetic demands of the nitrogenase enzyme with other biological functions.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Methanogenic microbes not always limited to methane

A study led by microbiologists at TU Dresden shows that methanogenic archaea do not always need to form methane to survive. It is possible to bypass methanogenesis with the seemingly simpler and more environmentally friendly acetogenic energy metabolism. These new findings provide evidence that methanogens are not nearly as metabolically limited as previously thought, and suggest that methanogenesis may have evolved from the acetyl-CoA pathway—an important step towards fully understanding the ecology, biotechnology, and evolution of archaea.
WILDLIFE
sciencenewsforstudents.org

Analyze This: This material for 3-D printing is made by microbes

Researchers have made inks for 3-D printing from microbes and the goo they exude. Squishy and a bit wet, the inks feel like Jell-O. And some of them are actually alive. For decades, scientists have put bacteria to use pumping out drugs, chemicals and fuels. But only recently have researchers modified bacteria to turn them into tiny factories for raw materials, says Anna Duraj-Thatte. A bioengineer at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, she’s part of the team behind the new microbial inks.
CHEMISTRY
ecomagazine.com

Microbes Produce Oxygen in the Dark

There would be no oxygen on Earth were it not for sunlight, the key component in photosynthesis. Now researchers have made the surprising discovery that oxygen is also produced without sunlight, possibly deep below the ocean surface. There is more going on in the deep, dark ocean waters than you...
WILDLIFE
State
Colorado State
Scientist

Tinkering with Gut Microbes Boosts Brain Plasticity in Mice

Mice raised in an enriched environment are better able to adapt and change than mice raised in standard cages, but why they show this higher brain plasticity has not been known. Now, a study published January 11 in Cell Reports finds that the environment could act indirectly: living in enriched environments changes the animals’ gut microbiota, which appears to modulate plasticity.
SCIENCE
Tallahassee Democrat

Bokashi fermentation puts microbes to work in the garden

My first real introduction to composting was when my sister, Vanessa, buried some banana peels in our backyard as part of a science fair project in elementary school. We grew up with a compost pile in the backyard, but mostly just wondered what the funny smell was. Now I have a compost pile in the yard, a bucket for collecting food scraps in my kitchen, and a couple bokashi fermentation buckets outside.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
National Science Foundation (press release)

Marine species can cling together to buy time during climate warming

Some marine species can help protect others from climate change by shielding them from heat, according to a new study by Texas A&M University at Galveston and other scientists. Laura Jurgens and colleagues at the University of Vermont and the University of California, Davis detail the findings in the journal Ecology....
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Microbes running on time

Timing is everything, especially when you are as tiny as a phytoplankton at the base of the marine food web and have only a few days to find the nutrients you need to grow and replicate. This is especially true in parts of the ocean where nutrients essential for life (e.g., nitrogen, phosphorus) are scarce. Yet, in the nutrient-limited oligotrophic gyres which cover much of our planet, there is an astounding diversity of microorganisms that manage to thrive and mediate the cycling of elements, including carbon. Size differences amongst even single-cell organisms are massive, ranging from bacteria less than a micron across to large eukaryotes you can see with your eye. The ocean is constantly mixing, presenting ongoing challenges to organisms to find enough resources to grow. In this complex environment, one of the only constants is the day-night cycle, a massive fluctuation in energy that all organisms, photosynthesizing or not, must be able to manage.
SCIENCE
National Science Foundation (press release)

Lost birds and mammals spell doom for some plants

Animal-dispersed plants' ability to keep pace with climate change reduced by 60%. In one of the first studies of its kind, researchers have gauged how the biodiversity loss of birds and mammals will impact plants' chances of adapting to human-induced climate warming. The research was funded in part by the U.S. National Science Foundation.
ANIMALS
