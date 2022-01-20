ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indigenous film festival returns for winter 2022

By Keila Gallardo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe success of the first Indigenous Film Festival brings UNBSJ the event again, running from January 25 to March 24. Once again, the festival will be hosted by the Lorenzo Society, the UNB-SRC, Eastern Circle Saint John, and UNB Saint John. There will be no charge to attend the films. However,...

