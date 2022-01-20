Renee Gittins to step down as IGDA executive director

Concord, NH – At their meeting today, Governor Chris Sununu and the Executive Council, by unanimous vote, confirmed the appointment of Rene Pelletier to serve as the Director of the Water Division at the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES). Rene has 48 years of experience with NHDES, during which he has worked in all water related programs at the Department and its predecessor, the Water Supply and Pollution Control Commission (1973 to 1987). For the past ten years, Rene has served as the Assistant Director of the Water Division.

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO