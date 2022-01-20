ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renee Gittins to step down as IGDA executive director

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday the IGDA announced that Renee Gittins will be stepping down as executive director. Gittins served as executive director since 2019 and has been with the IGDA for nearly 5 years. The non-profit organization said that she will remain in her current...

