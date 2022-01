If you don’t innately have a green thumb, but you're doing your best to care for a potted plant, you likely have more than a few plant tips committed to memory. Chances are, you’re well aware of the need to cater your plant’s position based on the lighting they need and you likely even know that different plants require different watering schedules. What you might not know, however, is that without a proper drainage system, watering your potted plant even the correct amount can lead to wilted, yellowing leaves. And let’s be honest, that can feel downright confusing—not to mention frustrating—when it feels like you’re doing everything in the best interest of your plant.

GARDENING ・ 5 DAYS AGO