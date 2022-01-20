New York Fed names new head of markets team

The Peninsula New York announced Mr Rolf Buehlmann has been appointed General Manager, effective February 14, 2022. With more than 20 years' experience in the hospitality industry, Mr Buehlmann’s most recent position began in January 2018 when he moved to Hong Kong to assume the position as Vice President, Rooms Operations and Quality for The Peninsula Hotels. During the past four years, he has led the enhancement of the guest experience for Front Office, Housekeeping and Spa as well as being instrumental in the group's innovation and technology efforts across the global rooms operations.
