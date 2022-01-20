Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Son Wishes His Mom Happy Birthday With Throwback Snap

Actress Regina King’s only son, Ian Alexander Jr., died by suicide on Wednesday night, the day of his 26th birthday, TMZ reported late Friday. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others,” King said in a statement. “Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time.” The two had been publicly close, with Alexander often walking the red carpet with King and posting pictures of them on social media. He commended his mom for her “love, artistry, and gangsta” in an Instagram post for her 50th birthday last year. “The whole marvel universe ain’t got shit on you, your the real superhero! Love you mom!” he wrote. The two also had matching “unconditional love” tattoos, according to People. Alexander’s father is King’s ex-husband, Ian Alexander Sr., who she divorced in 2007.
