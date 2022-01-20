ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Son Wishes His Mom Happy Birthday With Throwback Snap

By Maggie Schneider
 2 days ago
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s son is wishing his mom a happy birthday with a special throwback Thursday Instagram post. Leland B. Chapman is celebrating his mom’s birthday today. Dog the Bounty Hunter’s son shared a throwback image of his mother when she was just 18 years old. Fans are enjoying this...

