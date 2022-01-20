Household Assistant

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exciting, Full Time, year round position with a growing Property Management Company with flexibility when client is not...

buckrail.com

Legal Assistant

Full-time position available for Jackson-based office manager and legal assistant in collaborative law firm. Ideal candidate is detail oriented and highly organized with strong communication skills and understanding of basic computer applications including Adobe, Outlook, and Microsoft Office suite. Legal experience preferred but not required. Opportunities for promotion and continuing education.
lostcoastoutpost.com

Assistant Teachers

Northcoast Children’s Services is hiring for Assistant Teachers at various locations. The Assistant Teachers assists the teacher in the implementation and supervision of activities for toddler age children. Minimum of 6-12 ECE units and 6 months’ experience working with children preferred, but not required. Positions are P/T 16-28 hrs./wk. (Hours vary depending on site). $15.00-16.54/hr. Positions are Open Until Filled.
Salina Post

CRUZE: 5 ways to cut household costs this year

2022 is here, guys! There’s no better time than the beginning of a new year (after all that crazy Christmas spending) to get serious about saving money. And one simple way to do that is by looking for ways to save around the house. So, here are five practical ways to cut back on household costs.
seattle.gov

Research Assistance

To protect the health and safety of our customers and staff, we currently can only provide research assistance by phone or email. Please contact us at 206-684-8344 or at CityClerk@seattle.gov if you have questions. Looking for current legislation? Need the exact text of a City of Seattle law? Interested in...
Health Insurance
The Jewish Press

Affording A Frum Lifestyle: Increase Your Household Income

My previous solutions in this series of how to best afford a frum lifestyle focused on the expense side of one’s personal income statement. Eliminating unnecessary products and services and adopting a more affordable way of life are all reasonable strategies. However, it’s equally important to spend time on the revenue side of the income statement, determining how to generate more money to improve one’s monthly cash flow. Below I’ve outlined some strategies worth considering.
buckrail.com

Sushi Chef/Kitchen Help

Shin Shin is a new Sushi restaurant joining the Caldera House family in the heart of Teton Village, Wyoming. We are looking for friendly, energetic, and highly motivated indivudals who thrive in a team-oriented environment to join our team at the base of one of the best ski resorts in the world.
buckrail.com

Program Coordinator, Jackson Hole Leadership Program

Position: Program Coordinator, Jackson Hole Leadership Program. The Program Coordinator is the primary supervisor and contact person for the Jackson Hole Leadership Program. Responsibilities include:. Administrative tasks, including maintaining correspondence with participant families and community members via phone and email to assist in providing program information, coordination of tasks, answering...
buckrail.com

Rec Center trying to account for costs

JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Parks and Recreation is trying to cut costs on an already over-budget Rec Center expansion, but finding contractors and materials is proving difficult, Parks and Rec Director Steve Ashworth said at a Town Council workshop Jan. 18. Project costs have come in at roughly...
buckrail.com

Sales Associate Seasonal and Year Round Full Time

At Skinny Skis we strive to be a locally responsible business and could not do that without our staff. We employ team members with a wide range of backgrounds, interests, and expertise to foster a welcoming, diverse, and fun workplace. We invest in our team to help them achieve their goals, to live healthy, happy lives in Jackson Hole by providing benefits and working with them to make their positions fit their lives. This includes competitive pay, in-store discounts, pro-form access, flexible scheduling, goal-based team sales bonuses, a winter ski pass stipend (nordic or alpine), a seasonal work wear allowance, health care, PTO, and various other benefits listed below. Most of our staff are parents, students, retirees, volunteers, work second jobs, and still like to get out to enjoy the Tetons. We are willing to work with the right candidates to make their positions and schedules work for them.
