Household Assistant

At Skinny Skis we strive to be a locally responsible business and could not do that without our staff. We employ team members with a wide range of backgrounds, interests, and expertise to foster a welcoming, diverse, and fun workplace. We invest in our team to help them achieve their goals, to live healthy, happy lives in Jackson Hole by providing benefits and working with them to make their positions fit their lives. This includes competitive pay, in-store discounts, pro-form access, flexible scheduling, goal-based team sales bonuses, a winter ski pass stipend (nordic or alpine), a seasonal work wear allowance, health care, PTO, and various other benefits listed below. Most of our staff are parents, students, retirees, volunteers, work second jobs, and still like to get out to enjoy the Tetons. We are willing to work with the right candidates to make their positions and schedules work for them.

JACKSON, WY ・ 5 DAYS AGO