The lag from policy to spending, production and employment is shorter, but the time lag to change inflation is long. A recent survey shows even longer time lags. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told Congress, “We will use our tools to support the economy and a strong labor market and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched.” With the Consumer Price Index up seven percent in the 12 months through December, it will soon be time for the Fed to get started. But once the Fed tightens, how long will it take for inflation to retreat?

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO