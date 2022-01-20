ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Doomsday Clock: the world is 100 seconds from midnight

WFAA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists...

www.wfaa.com

The Independent

China says US must ‘bear responsibility’ after space station forced to move to avoid collision with Musk’s satellites

China has called on the United Nations to remind the US of its responsibility in outer space after it had to take measures to avoid its space station from colliding with Elon Musk’s satellites twice in the past year.China, in a report to the United Nations’ Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space earlier this month, said that Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX almost collided with its Tiangong space station in July and October and was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during these two “close encounters.”Beijing requested the secretary-general of the United Nations that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Space Force successfully launches two ‘neighbourhood watch’ satellites to keep tabs on ‘critical orbit’

Space Force successfully launched two “neighbourhood watch” satellites that the newest US military service will use to keep tabs on “critical orbit.”The satellites were launched onboard a 196ft tall United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.Space Force says that it will use the satellites to monitor other high altitude satellites used by communications relay stations, military spacecraft among others.The two Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) satellites will orbit the earth around 22,300 miles above the equator.At such a high altitude it takes 24 hours to complete just one orbit of Earth, allowing stable views...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Conversation U.S.

Tonga eruption was so intense, it caused the atmosphere to ring like a bell

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption reached an explosive crescendo on Jan. 15, 2022. Its rapid release of energy powered an ocean tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. West Coast, but it also generated pressure waves in the atmosphere that quickly spread around the world. The atmospheric wave pattern close to the eruption was quite complicated, but thousands of miles away it appeared as an isolated wave front traveling horizontally at over 650 miles an hour as it spread outward. NASA’s James Garvin, chief scientist at the Goddard Space Flight Center, told NPR the space agency estimated the blast...
SCIENCE
The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Climate crisis could still be affecting size of Greenland ice sheet in thousands of years

The global climate crisis due to emissions of greenhouse gases could continue to impact the size of the Greenland ice sheet for “thousands of years”, researchers have said.The enormous ice sheet is the second-largest on Earth after the Antarctic ice sheet, and covers 1.5 million sq m, with the ice reaching up to 3,000m (9,800 feet) deep.Rising global temperatures are already melting Greenland’s ice and glaciers and causing sea levels to rise, but how fast and how much this will occur remains uncertain.However, new modelling by researchers at the Alfred Wegener Institute in Germany, showing the numerous times the ice...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Warn Rapid Cooling of Mantle May Be Catastrophic for Life on Earth

According to a paper published this week, the Earth is cooling quicker than previously anticipated, which might have severe consequences for life on the planet. However, given the vast time scale on which Earth exists, any changes brought about by the cooling will take millions of years or more to influence life as we know it.
SCIENCE
msmagazine.com

It’s 100 Seconds To Midnight! Can We Reverse The Doomsday Clock?

On January 20, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists will begin celebrating the 75th anniversary of its iconic Doomsday Clock. Since 1947, the clock has kept track of the likelihood of man-made annihilation and now stands at 100 seconds to midnight, a metaphor for hypothetical global catastrophe. The clock has been moved backward eight times and forward 16 times—the farthest being 17 minutes in 1991, the nearest being 100 seconds in 2020 and 2021. The Bulletin will announce the new 2022 time on the 20th.
SCIENCE
The Independent

What is the doomsday clock and will it edge closer to midnight?

The clock is ticking: it stands at 100 seconds to midnight, or doomsday. Humanity is already closer to annihilation than ever before.That’s the time on the Doomsday Clock, the dramatic metaphor established in 1947 by some of the world’s leading scientists to symbolise just how close humanity is to catastrophe.Midnight represents that annihilation. And so the keepers of the clock move its time forward and back, once a year, as a way of warning humanity just how near to midnight we are.At 100 seconds away, the time is closer to midnight than it has ever been, including in the dangerous...
SCIENCE

