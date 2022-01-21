ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Motorcycle Rider Killed in Violent Crash in West Hills

By Heather Navarro
NBC Los Angeles
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorcycle rider traveling at incredibly high speeds while being followed by authorities crashed into a car, flipped off and died Thursday...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 21

Oscar Rivas
1d ago

When I read stories like this, I think about that scene from the movie "Ghost" when Willie dies. Don't gamble on your life, we only have one.

Reply
3
 

