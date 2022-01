The St. Joseph School District is cancelling classes for the remainder of this week due to ongoing staff shortages related to COVID-19 and other illnesses. "When you don't have enough people to transport a kid to school, and you don't have enough folks to be able to educate your kids in the classroom, it just seems to be a pretty straight forward decision that we have to do something else," School Superintendent Doug Van Zyl tells KFEQ/St. Joseph Post. "And right now, that is to not have school these next two days, and hopefully give people the opportunity to get healthy and get back into the classroom for us."

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO