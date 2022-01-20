ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Cardinal Choir

thebuzzmagazines.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Horn Cardinal Choir performed a festive holiday concert. Choir director Lizzy Snelling worked with fourth and...

thebuzzmagazines.com

Comments / 0

Related
vandegriftvoice.com

Q&A with All-State Choir Honoree Avani Rayasa

The choir sent 13 students to audition for All-State honors last weekend in San Antonio. The following students earned All-State: Neha Poreddy, Raine Collier, Maura Connors, Varsha Kumar, Akash Shah, Matthew Pegany, and Avani Rayasa. Rayasa, a junior, shares her experience. Have you made it to this level before?. This...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WJTV.com

Petal show choir to debut competition shows

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal High School show choir will debut its competition shows at its annual Grand Premiere on Saturday, January 29. The show will be held at the Petal Performing Arts Center. Attendees will see the Innovations women’s show choir and the Soundsations mixed group perform...
PETAL, MS
The Daily Reporter

Tibbits annual meeting to recognize school choir programs

Highlighting area choir programs, the annual meeting of the Tibbits Opera Foundation & Arts Council, Inc. will open with check presentations and short student performances before reviewing the theatre’s 2020-2021 fiscal year. The meeting at the historic opera house at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, will also offer a virtual option. In September, the Smith Memorial Concert featured Coldwater High School graduate Chelsea Hart Melcher and was a benefit for four area choir programs who participated in...
COLDWATER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horn Cardinal Choir#Soloists
houstoniamag.com

Very Artsy News: Artist Opportunities, Youth Choir and more

As COVID cases continue to surge across the nation, we’re keeping a close eye out for event cancellations and postponements. Last week, RodeoHouston announced the lineup for this year’s event and it’s jam-packed with some of the city’s finest musical talents. Is taking an art class on your resolution list? If so, the Glassell School’s Spring 2022 classes kick off later this month. Here’s more art news for your week:
HOUSTON, TX
Grand Island Independent

Junior show choir camp fosters student-to-student inspiration

More than 100 area students grades 3-8 were given the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of show choir from 65 Grand Island Senior High students Saturday and Sunday at the Junior Islander Show Choir Camp. The years-long GISH show choir tradition is more than two days of fun,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kingsport Times-News

Children's choirs schedule auditions for spring season

Young singers from across the region are invited to audition for the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy as the choirs prepare for an exciting slate of concerts this spring. Auditions for membership in the East Tennessee Children’s Choir will be held Monday, Jan. 17, between 4 and 5:30 p.m....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Norman Transcript

Norman Philharmonic, choir to lead MLK celebration concert

The city of Norman will honor the life of Civil Rights Movement activist Martin Luther King Jr. with a celebration concert later this month. The concert from the Norman Philharmonic and a 100-voice Unity Choir will celebrate the legacy of King, who was assassinated April 4, 1968, in Memphis. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church, 419 S. University Blvd.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
creativeloafing.com

Matthew Brown and the St. Luke’s Adult Choir

CL's Doug DeLoach recommends: St. Luke’s Adult Choir and Matthew Brown present a program of Choral Evensong and organ music. Choral Evensong is a 45-minute long Christian church service in which harmonic choral singing, performed at the approximate even point between active day and restful night, is supposed to induce peaceful contemplation among the congregants. Believers and non-believers alike are welcome to appreciate this tradition, which dates back to at least mid-16th century England and the Protestant Reformation. Reverend Winnie Varghese, rector of St. Luke's, will officiate the service proper, while staff singers of the St. Luke Adult Choir will perform music by Harrison Oxley, Philip Moore and Grayston Ives. Preceding the Choral Evensong, St. Luke's Director of Music, Matthew Brown, will perform works by Dieterich Buxtehude, Johann Sebastian Bach, Herbert Howells and Maurice Duruflé on the Alston Memorial Organ, a spectacular instrument with more than 5,000 pipes, eighty-five ranks, plus a number of digital stops. — DD.
RELIGION
easttexasradio.com

NLHS Students Named To All-State Choir

They selected three North Lamar High School choir students to perform in the Texas All-State Music Ensemble. More than 70,000 students initially entered the TMEA All-State competitive process; they selected 1,875 students to perform in 18 All-State ensembles. All-State performances will be part of the annual TMEA Clinic and Convention...
EDUCATION
Bay News 9

Friends and family honor Rosemary Collins with choir concert

When words fall, music speaks – and inside The Trinity Presbyterian Church of Clearwater – music is speaking very loud. Justin Havard told Bay News 9's Katya Guillaume, “She was such a leader in our community. She was so warm. She was such an incredible performer and she was just one of those star people, you know?"
CLEARWATER, FL
libertywingspan.com

Six months in the making, two students inducted in All-State Choir

Out of a sea of more than 15,000 applicants, two choir students, senior Jane Wester, and junior Shriya Pattangi, have chosen to represent the Redhawks in the TMEA 2021-2022 All-State Choir. “To have two in All-State this year is a huge accomplishment,” campus choir director Toni Ugolini said. “No other...
EDUCATION
Slipped Disc

Vienna’s famed men’s choir seeks female members

The Wiener Männergesang-Verein, founded in 1843, has broken with two centuries of tradition and is calling for women to apply. ‘Singing is balm for the soul, equally for men and women,’ said chorus director Wilfried Mandl. Membersihip, in slow decline before Covid, has now reached a critical low.
MUSIC
KSNB Local4

GISH Jr. Show Choir Camp preparing kids for the future

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Junior Islander Show Choir Camp started up Saturday morning bringing out more than 100 third through eighth graders to Grand Island Senior High to learn new dance moves and songs. Lead organizer for the event and senior at GISH, Emma Smith, worked alongside the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry church and choir host concert honoring MLK Day

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry organizations gathered to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through the power of music and worship at the First Baptist Church of James Island. “It brings unity. It reminds us that united we stand, and divided we fall,” says Reverend Charlie Murray, the Pastor at First […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Lebanon Reporter

Grand View Cherokee Choir

SCHOOL PROFILE: Grand View Indigenous students connect with culture. Since 2015, Grand View School has secured a number of language grants that have launched a successful after-school program, allowing students to learn about language, arts, athletics, and culture.
EDUCATION
killeenisd.org

All-State Choir, Orchestra Members Named

Killeen ISD can claim some of the most talented musicians in the state, including six members of the All-State choir and one member of the All-State Orchestra. It takes a combination of raw talent, mixed with hours of preparation and some impressively steady nerves under pressure to make the cut for the most exclusive scholastic choir in the state.
KILLEEN, TX
pasadenaweekly.com

Homeless choir invited to sing about social justice

Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest, is a time for restoration and reflection. It is also a time for justice, which is why the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center has reached out to Urban Voices and asked them to sing during its Shabbat on the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.
PASADENA, CA
ulyssesnews.com

KMS Vocalists to Sing in Honor Choir

Four Ulysses students will be participating in the SWKMEA Middle School Honor Choir on Saturday, January 22nd in Dodge City. The Kepley Middle School students were selected through an audition process to take part in the annual clinic and concert. Representing Ulysses are Saven Rosales, bass; Blain Coffey, tenor; Khloe...
ULYSSES, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy