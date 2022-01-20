Cardinal Choir

CL's Doug DeLoach recommends: St. Luke’s Adult Choir and Matthew Brown present a program of Choral Evensong and organ music. Choral Evensong is a 45-minute long Christian church service in which harmonic choral singing, performed at the approximate even point between active day and restful night, is supposed to induce peaceful contemplation among the congregants. Believers and non-believers alike are welcome to appreciate this tradition, which dates back to at least mid-16th century England and the Protestant Reformation. Reverend Winnie Varghese, rector of St. Luke's, will officiate the service proper, while staff singers of the St. Luke Adult Choir will perform music by Harrison Oxley, Philip Moore and Grayston Ives. Preceding the Choral Evensong, St. Luke's Director of Music, Matthew Brown, will perform works by Dieterich Buxtehude, Johann Sebastian Bach, Herbert Howells and Maurice Duruflé on the Alston Memorial Organ, a spectacular instrument with more than 5,000 pipes, eighty-five ranks, plus a number of digital stops. — DD.

RELIGION ・ 14 DAYS AGO