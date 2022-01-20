ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Coffee provides big boost to gut health by altering microbiota, stimulating digestive system

By Amanda Christmas
gutnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrinking coffee has been shown to improve the digestive system, prevent gallstones and even some liver illnesses, according to a recent study. Coffee also helps to facilitate the passage of substances through the bowels. Moreover, the number of beneficial microbes in our digestive tracts may be increased with the consumption of...

www.gutnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

9 best probiotic and prebiotic supplements to help improve gut health

Millions of bacteria have set up camp in our bodies. Tiny living organisms live on our skin and in our noses, mouths and guts. Don’t be alarmed. This is perfectly normal and really quite healthy if we can boost the good bacteria we play host to.Good gut bacteria are essential. Dr Janice Taylor, a senior lecturer and the programme lead for food science courses at Glasgow Caledonian University, describes them as our “metabolic sous chefs” as they help us digest the fibre we eat and synthesise crucial vitamins. They are also vital in developing and maintaining our immune system, she...
FOOD & DRINKS
WTAX

New review suggests coffee consumption can stimulate digestion

Coffee can aid in digestion, suggests a new study. Researchers reviewed over 100 studies, and determined that coffee has a stimulating effect on some digestive processes, and a possible protective effect against common digestive complaints such as gallstones. They also found some evidence of coffee consumption reducing one’s risk of pancreatitis, but say more research would be needed on that. Specifically, they found coffee is associated gastric, biliary, and pancreatic secretions, all necessary for the digestion of food; coffee appears to be associated with positive changes in the composition of gut microbes; and coffee is associated with stimulation of the colon—and can be linked to a deceased risk of chronic constipation. The scientists also note the latest findings also suggest that coffee may protect against liver diseases, including one of the most common types of liver cancer. (EurekAlert!)
FOOD & DRINKS
fox5dc.com

Health benefits of coffee

Are you a coffee lover? You're in luck! FOX 5 is talking to chef and nutrition coach Elise "The Diva Chef" Harris about the health benefits of drinking coffee.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digestive System#Digestive Tract#Liver Cancer#Digestion#Microbiota#Food Drink
pharmacytimes.com

Prototype Biomarker Could Distinguish Healthy, Disruptive Gut Microbiota

The Microbiome Health Index for post-Antibiotic dysbiosis was developed to improve the understanding of and manage the risks associated with antibiotic administration. A first-of-its-kind prototype biomarker from Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Rebiotix could distinguish post-antibiotic disruptions in human gut microbiota, known as dysbiosis, from healthy gut microbiota. According to a press...
SCIENCE
Daily Review & Sunday Review

5 Easy Ways to Enhance Digestive Health

(Family Features) As your social schedule picks up steam and you attend more social gatherings and celebrations, you may find yourself with an unexpected issue: digestive troubles. Problems like this can have a negative impact on your overall wellness, so it’s important to make healthy digestion a priority. According...
NUTRITION
nutraingredients-usa.com

Ferring details biomarker tool that tracks antibiotic effect on gut microbiota

A prototype biomarker that recognises antibiotic-induced gut dysbiosis has been created by a team from Ferring Pharmaceuticals, who believe the tool could help in developing future biotherapeutics. Writing in Frontiers in Microbiology​, the team presents The Microbiome Health Index for post-Antibiotic dysbiosis (MHI-A), an algorithm that calculates levels of beneficial...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MindBodyGreen

Your Gut Health & Immunity Are Intertwined: How To Support Both

We're all washing our hands, trying to sleep a little more, and generally doing everything we can to support our immunity. While the whole body works together to keep us in tiptop shape, there's one unexpected part that plays a special role in immune function: the gut. According to integrative...
HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Recall alert: If you have any of this bread or pasta, you may need to throw it away

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more People suffering from food allergies should always be on the lookout for health alerts detailing food product recalls that can contain undeclared allergens. That’s the case with the Local Fixe pasta and bread recall that the company announced a little while ago. Several products might contain wheat, but Local Fixe did not list the ingredient on the product packages. Most people can still consume the products in this pasta and bread recall without experiencing any issues. But those who are allergic to wheat should avoid them. The same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy