Coffee provides big boost to gut health by altering microbiota, stimulating digestive system

Coffee can aid in digestion, suggests a new study. Researchers reviewed over 100 studies, and determined that coffee has a stimulating effect on some digestive processes, and a possible protective effect against common digestive complaints such as gallstones. They also found some evidence of coffee consumption reducing one’s risk of pancreatitis, but say more research would be needed on that. Specifically, they found coffee is associated gastric, biliary, and pancreatic secretions, all necessary for the digestion of food; coffee appears to be associated with positive changes in the composition of gut microbes; and coffee is associated with stimulation of the colon—and can be linked to a deceased risk of chronic constipation. The scientists also note the latest findings also suggest that coffee may protect against liver diseases, including one of the most common types of liver cancer. (EurekAlert!)

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO