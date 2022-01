A new study found that a common element found in popular products is responsible for inflammation in the gut. Triclosan is a compound that was banned by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2016. Still, we continue to encounter it often in the products we use in our daily lives, most commonly toothpaste. Why is it so bad? A new study conducted on mice found that triclosan can trigger inflammation in their guts, resulting in GI stress.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO