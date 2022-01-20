Quantum dots boost perovskite solar cell efficiency and scalability

In the version of this article originally published, incorrect sets of micrographs for A549 cells in Fig. 4a and for the NH2-null LAAM TC-CQDs group in Fig. 6b were inadvertently used. The original and corrected figures are reproduced below. We were also informed of errors in a few figures in the Supplementary Information. In particular, we accidentally used a few duplicated sets of images for the RWPE-1, HL-7702, CCC-HPE-2 and CCC-HIE-2 cell lines in Supplementary Fig. 20, for the mice underlying the in vivo fluorescence images in Supplementary Fig. 29 (some images were duplicated from Supplementary Fig. 56; in this figure, we also had selected incorrect images for the 0-h timepoint of the TPTC group and for the 6-h timepoint of the TPTC/LAAM TC-CQDs), for the excised mouse organs in Supplementary Fig. 30 (some images were duplicated from Supplementary Fig. 38), and for the images of the heart and the spleen in the TPTC/LAAM TC-CQDs group in Supplementary Fig. 61 (the two micrographs had overlaps with those in the saline group). The original and corrected versions of these supplementary figures are also reproduced below. All these errors occurred when selecting representative images from the large datasets of images acquired, processed and stored in the core facilities that we used.

