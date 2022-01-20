ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quantum dots boost perovskite solar cell efficiency and scalability

nanowerk.com
 5 days ago

(Nanowerk News) Perovskites are hybrid compounds made from metal halides and organic constituents. They show great potential in a range of applications, e.g. LED lights, lasers, and photodetectors, but their major contribution is in solar cells, where they are poised to overtake the market from their silicon counterparts. One...

www.nanowerk.com

CleanTechnica

Solar Panels From CPT Break Efficiency Barrier

In 1961, William Shockley and Hans-Joachim Queisser calculated that the maximum theoretical efficiency of a silicon-based solar panel is 30%. In other words, less than a third of the sunlight that strikes a solar panel can be turned into electricity. Today, only high end solar panels intended for use in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Physics World

Ultrathin flexible solar cells get an efficiency boost

Researchers have used materials known as transition metal dichalcogenides to make ultrathin, flexible solar cells with a power conversion efficiency (PCE) of 5.1% – a record for cells made from this type of material. Though this efficiency is far below that of standard silicon solar cells, the super-light nature of the new cells means they could be employed in mobile applications such as self-powered wearable devices and sensors as well as drones and lightweight electric vehicles.
INDUSTRY
nanowerk.com

Just listen to the chaos: A new approach to extracting information from large ensembles of sensors

(Nanowerk News) Engineers at the Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) have found a new approach for combining data acquired wirelessly from a large number of sensors. The technique is based on considering the "ensemble spectrum" of the sensors, which simply involves analyzing the radio signal received from all the sensors without synchronizing them to each other or separating their individual contributions. It consists of connecting each sensor to a chaotic oscillator, which generates a transmitted signal that contains frequencies that depend on the measured value.
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Cats in a cage: Novel hybrid nanocages for faster catalysis

(Nanowerk News) A novel hybrid ferritin nanocage with histidine residues shows 1.5 times higher metal ion uptake and improved catalytic efficiency for alcohol production, find researchers from Tokyo Tech in a new study. Their findings suggest that hybrid bio-nanocages could effectively catalyze reactions to yield industrially important products. Figure 1....
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Quantum Computing in Silicon Just Made a Major Breakthrough. 99% Efficiency?

Last November, we brought you two major quantum computing breakthroughs. First, the U.S. Quantum Economic Development Consortium revealed the results of benchmarking experiments that demonstrated how an advanced error-suppression method increased the probability of success for quantum computing algorithms to succeed on real hardware by an unprecedented 2,500%. Second, engineers...
COMPUTERS
techxplore.com

Fabrication of perovskite solar cells with just a piece of paper? A new method tells you how

Perovskite semiconductor solar cells are a very exciting photovoltaic technology possessing similar efficiencies to silicon but cast or printed in thin films via liquid inks. A new method that uses a simple sheet of paper to deposit the perovskite films without any expensive equipment has been developed by a team from Tor Vergata University and University of Zanjan. The trick to achieve high performance with this remarkably cheap method is to soak the paper applicator in anti-solvent which almost doubles efficiencies compared to when using it dry, reaching 11% on flexible plastic substrates. Paper, compared to other soft applicators, possesses the right porosity and smoothness for deposition of high quality perovskite films.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Solving the 'big problems' via algorithms enhanced by 2D materials

(Nanowerk News) Important optimization algorithms that are designed to solve large-scale problems such as airline schedules and supply chain logistics may soon get a boost from 2D materials that will enable the algorithms to better solve the problems and use less energy, according to Penn State researchers. These large-scale issues...
ENGINEERING
ElectronicsWeekly.com

A piece of paper knocks the cost out of perovskite solar cell creation

Italian and Iranian scientists have replaced spin-coating with a simple piece of paper in a process to make perovskite solar cells. Spin coating is much like children’s spin painting, except that close control of process parameters results in the deposition of a continuous thin even film on the substrate.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Increasingly efficient production of human pluripotent stem cells

Researchers at the University of Helsinki have developed a new, faster and more reliable technique for reverting human cells to the stem cell state. Pluripotent stem cells are a key tool in biomedicine for modeling various diseases and developing novel therapies. A few years ago, a CRISPR activator (CRISPRa) gene-editing...
SCIENCE
just-auto.com

IonQ and Hyundai Motor to use quantum computing for battery efficiency

IonQ, a specialist in trapped-ion quantum computing, and Hyundai Motor Company announced a partnership to develop new variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) algorithms to study lithium compounds and their chemical reactions involved in battery chemistry. The companies said quantum powered chemistry simulation is expected to significantly enhance the quality of next...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Targeted tumour theranostics in mice via carbon quantum dots structurally mimicking large amino acids

In the version of this article originally published, incorrect sets of micrographs for A549 cells in Fig. 4a and for the NH2-null LAAM TC-CQDs group in Fig. 6b were inadvertently used. The original and corrected figures are reproduced below. We were also informed of errors in a few figures in the Supplementary Information. In particular, we accidentally used a few duplicated sets of images for the RWPE-1, HL-7702, CCC-HPE-2 and CCC-HIE-2 cell lines in Supplementary Fig. 20, for the mice underlying the in vivo fluorescence images in Supplementary Fig. 29 (some images were duplicated from Supplementary Fig. 56; in this figure, we also had selected incorrect images for the 0-h timepoint of the TPTC group and for the 6-h timepoint of the TPTC/LAAM TC-CQDs), for the excised mouse organs in Supplementary Fig. 30 (some images were duplicated from Supplementary Fig. 38), and for the images of the heart and the spleen in the TPTC/LAAM TC-CQDs group in Supplementary Fig. 61 (the two micrographs had overlaps with those in the saline group). The original and corrected versions of these supplementary figures are also reproduced below. All these errors occurred when selecting representative images from the large datasets of images acquired, processed and stored in the core facilities that we used.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Scientists build 'valves' in DNA to shape biological information flows

(Nanowerk News) Scientists at the University of Bristol have developed new biological parts that are able to shape the flow of cellular processes along DNA. The work, now published in the journal Nature Communications ("Massively parallel characterization of transcript isoforms using direct RNA sequencing"), offers a fresh perspective on how information is encoded in DNA and new tools for building sustainable biotechnologies.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Germanium halides serve as ideal precursors to synthesize high-quality perovskite nanocrystals

(Nanowerk News) Organohalides are widely adopted to serve as halide source in traditional three-precursors route to obtain metal halide perovskite nanocrystals (PNCs). However, these organohalides are usually highly toxic, which is unfavorable for large-scale and sustainable use. Moreover, their efficacy in producing high-quality Pb-free PNCs is questionable. Recently, a research...
CHEMISTRY
Newswise

NUS research team sets new efficiency record for solar cell technology

Newswise — A team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has set a new record in the power conversion efficiency of solar cells made using perovskite and organic materials. This technological breakthrough paves the way for flexible, light-weight, low cost and ultra-thin photovoltaic cells which are ideal for powering vehicles, boats, blinds and other applications.
ECONOMY
nanowerk.com

Researchers develop novel microscopic picoshell particles

(Nanowerk News) Production of high-energy fats by microalgae may provide a sustainable, renewable energy source that can help tackle climate change. However, microalgae engineered to produce lipids rapidly usually grow slowly themselves, making it difficult to increase overall yields. UCLA bioengineers have created a new type of petri dish in...
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Researchers design an artificial light-fuelled molecular machine

(Nanowerk News) A molecular machine is a series of molecules that can conduct different mechanical movements as a response to a stimulus. This is a key structure for the development of different cellular functions. Professor Lluïsa Pérez-García, from the Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences of the University of Barcelona,...
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Clip-off Chemistry: a powerful novel strategy for synthesising new materials

(Nanowerk News) In the quest for new materials with excellent properties for specific applications, scientists have developed various synthesis strategies over the years, which have given them increasingly precise control over the process and, consequently, over its outcome. In reticular chemistry, specifically designed molecular building blocks are used to create...
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Researchers develop first ever online platform to predict artificial enzyme activity

(Nanowerk News) Researchers at ITMO University are the first in the world to develop a platform that predicts the catalytic activity of nanozymes, a type of artificial enzymes (Small, "DiZyme: Open-Access Expandable Resource for Quantitative Prediction of Nanozyme Catalytic Activity"). It takes seconds for the new algorithm to identify all the main reaction features and suggest the best conditions for running it. In the future, the platform can be used to develop new treatments and diagnostic systems.
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Experiment with turnstiles of single electrons shows way towards new power standard

(Nanowerk News) The world’s most commonly used system of measurement, the International System of Units (SI), was redefined in 2019. Since then, units have needed to be defined in terms of the constants of Nature – that is, Nature’s rules that are fixed and of no uncertainty, such as the speed of light – and not in terms of arbitrary references.
CHEMISTRY
ptonline.com

Graphene Nanotube Concentrate Allows Automakers to Boost Efficiency

A new graphene nanotube concentrate, which reportedly provides targeted conductivity to injection molded ABS, PC, filled PPS, and TPU automotive components at working loadings starting from 0.1 wt.% of nanotubes in the final system has been launched by OCSiAl (U.S. office in Columbus, Oh.), the world’s largest manufacturer of single-wall carbon/graphene nanotubes. This approach reportedly allows automakers to optimize the painting process and reduce the final production cost.
COLUMBUS, OH

