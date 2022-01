SEABROOK, NH (CBS) – Both Massachusetts senators are demanding an independent review of the Seabrook Nuclear Power plant months after the I-Team reported on cracking concrete at the facility. The plant and the federal oversight agency insist there is a robust monitoring program already in place and the buildings are safe. “The concrete degradation is happening faster than expected and it is absolutely imperative that as a result, we have a review,” Senator Ed Markey said. “We have to make sure it’s safe, we have to make sure that concrete is going to hold… that requires critical questions to be asked...

