No injuries were reported after fire broke out Saturday night in a McHenry home, leaving the residence uninhabitable, authorities said. According to the McHenry Township Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the two-story home in the 5000 block of Abbington Drive at about 9:55 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find smoke and flames showing from the first- and second-floor exteriors of the residence, officials said.

MCHENRY, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO