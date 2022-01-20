ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics seeking consistency against Trail Blazers

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Celtics' lack of consistency remains a concern as the team concludes a four-game homestand Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Boston has won five of its last seven games to even its record at 23-23, but the team again struggled for extended periods in Wednesday's 111-102 loss to the...

Celtics Legend Robert Parish Puts Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown On Blast: "They Don’t Have The Ability To Make Their Teammates Better.”

One of the marks of a true NBA superstar is not what they can do for themselves on the basketball court. Rather, it's what they do for their teammates. Guys like LeBron James, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo don't just put up their own numbers, but they also have the ability to help others get theirs.
Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics 1/21/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics Matchup Preview (1/21/22) The Boston Celtics (23-23) host the Portland Trail Blazers (18-26) Friday night in a cross conference battle. The Blazers have been treading water since superstar Damian Lillard had surgery. They have been without Lillard for the last nine games and own a decent record of 5-4, including wins over the Hawks, Nets, and Wizards. As of right now, they sit as the 10th seed with a small cushion over the Kings, Spurs, and Pelicans. While they are holding steady at the moment, it is a long time until Lillard can get back on the court – a matter of months, not weeks. The Blazers are coming off a 104-92 loss to the red-hot Miami Heat, but the Blazers were forced to play without Larry Nance Jr and Norman Powell. In this matchup, Larry Nance Jr, Norman Powell, and Cody Zeller are all out. Nassir Little, who hurt his knee last game, is a game time decision. CJ McCollum and Anfernee Simons will continue to carry the brunt of the offensive load in this one. The team will look to get back on track against a Celtics team that has picked up their level of play.
What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Trail Blazers: Offense Turns Cold in Final Frame

Friday's frustrating loss to the Trail Blazers is the latest in a far-too-long line of defeats that fall into that category for the Celtics. There are plenty of positives worth highlighting, but Boston's fourth-quarter collapse, going the final 7:19 without making a field goal, warrants the deepest dive. Here's what...
Celtics, Wizards meet, both in search of consistency

Up-and-down Eastern Conference counterparts Washington and Boston meet Sunday at Washington, D.C., with each looking to rebound from back-to-back losses. The Wizards had pulled back over .500 earlier this month with three straight victories -- two against Eastern Conference cellar-dweller Orlandoand one against Oklahoma City -- but have dropped three of four since.
Brad Stevens
Anfernee Simons
Jaylen Brown
Robert Covington
Cj Mccollum
Jayson Tatum
Nassir Little
Trail Blazers @ Celtics: Preview, injury report, and betting guide (1/21/22)

The Portland Trail Blazers continue on their extended road trip, taking on the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden tonight, Friday, January 21, 2022, at 4:30 PM Pacific Time. Portland has surprised a lot of people on this gauntlet of a journey, tallying a 2-2 record despite going to war without three starters in Damian Lillard, Norman Powell, and Larry Nance Jr.
Celtics Plan For Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith With Both Out Vs. Trail Blazers

Marcus Smart and Aaron Nesmith are out again, the Boston Celtics announced Friday before a 7:30 p.m. clash with the Portland Trail Blazers. Smart misses his sixth straight game as he continues to condition after entering the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He tested positive for the virus immediately after missing time with a right thigh contusion.
Trail Blazers vs Celtics NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In Friday night’s interconference matchup, the Portland Trail Blazers (18-26, 17-27 ATS) are facing off versus the Boston Celtics (23-23, 21-24-1 ATS); NBA picks are featured here. Will Robert Covington and the Trail Blazers pick up their first win this season against the Celtics? Including the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are posted below.
Celtics-Trail Blazers takeaways: Fourth quarter still a problem for C's

The Boston Celtics have had issues closing out games all season. That was the case again in Friday night's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Down 15 in the second quarter, the C's went on a 27-7 run to take a four-point lead into the half. They widened that lead to 11 in the fourth quarter, but a scoring drought in the final seven minutes of the game resulted in a 109-105 defeat.
Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (18-26) vs. Boston Celtics (23-23)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (18-26) AT BOSTON CELTICS (23-23) Friday, January 21, 4:30 p.m. (Pacific) • TD GARDEN. LAST PORTLAND WIN: 129-119, 5/2/21 (Bos.) LAST BOSTON WIN: 145-117, 12/4/21 (Por.) CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Bos.) SERIES NOTES. • Friday's game is the second and final matchup between Boston and Portland...
Boston Celtics
Charlotte Hornets
Portland Trail Blazers
Miami Heat
Jayson Tatum can’t buy a three-pointer

Jayson Tatum has missed his last 20 three-pointers, the longest shooting drought of his five-year Celtics tenure. The All-Star forward is shooting a career-worst 31.1 percent from beyond the arc this season.
RUMOR: Kevin Durant, Nets set to part ways with 4-time All-Star

It is clear at this point that the Brooklyn Nets are looking to shake up their roster ahead of the upcoming February trade deadline. Whispers of a James Harden exit have already emerged, while reports of a potential trade for promising big man Nic Claxton have also surfaced. Another name...
Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
