BMW and Volvo lead premium vehicle market recovery

By Mike Vousden
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe take a look at the sales performance of major premium brands in 2021. This article first appeared in GlobalData’s Automotive Intelligence Center. Many automakers would have been hoping for a strong recovery in 2021 to make up for the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic one year earlier. However, ongoing...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
BMW BLOG

BMW aims to double electric vehicle sales to 200,000 in 2022

BMW’s sales numbers for 2021 still haven’t been fully released, but we know for a fact the main brand delivered 2.2 million vehicles to set a new record and beat Mercedes in the process. More than 100,000 of these cars didn’t have a combustion engine and the Bavarian marque is confident it will double that number in 2022.
JOBS
WNCY

BMW brand delivers record 2.21 million vehicles in 2021

(Reuters) – The BMW brand delivered an all-time high of 2.21 million vehicles in 2021, up 9.1% from the previous year, the company said on Wednesday, and more than doubled its sales of fully-electric vehicles globally. The BMW Group delivered 2.52 million vehicles, an 8.4% increase from last year.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Car Market Outlook: Recovery To Resume In 2022

We believe that auto volumes will grow in 2022 as the industry gradually works through supply chain headwinds and ramps up production as much as possible to reduce backlogs, satisfy pent-up demand, and rebuild inventories. We believe that auto volumes will grow in 2022 as the industry gradually works through...
ECONOMY
thedallasnews.net

Luxury Hybrid SUVs Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2027 | BMW, Toyota, Volvo

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global (United States, European Union and China) Luxury Hybrid SUVs Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Luxury Hybrid SUVs growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Porsche, BMW, Toyota, Volvo, Audi, Chevrolet, Saturn, GMC, Ford, Nissan, Lexus, Cadillac, Volkswagen, Subaru, Mitsubishi & BYD.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Germany Sales: BMW 3 Series models dominate the premium segment

According to data compiled from the German Federal Moto Transport Authority, the BMW 3 Series was by far the best-selling premium car in Germany in 2021. The sales report shows once again how different each market is from each other. While the U.S. market sees Tesla sitting at the top of the midsize premium segment, in Germany things are quite different. BMW 3 Series (G20 Sedan and G21 Touring) finished the year with 41,704 units sold in Germany, followed at a comfortable distance by the Tesla Model 3 (35,262 units). The last spot on the podium goes to the Mercedes GLC with 33,719 units.
BUYING CARS
just-auto.com

Honda and V2X Suisse consortium plan vehicle-to-grid charging tech

Honda is joining with the V2X Suisse consortium to demonstrate bi-directional charging technology. The automaker will supply 50 e electric vehicles to Switzerland’s car sharing operator, Mobility. The EVs will be used as part of a car sharing fleet in a pioneering trial which uses the e’s bi-directional charging function to feed energy back to the grid when the vehicles are not in use for sharing.
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

Daimler Truck sales rise in 2021

Newly separated Daimler Truck reported increased group sales of approximately 455,000 units for 2021, up 20% on 2020’s 378.290 units. The company cautioned the t”ight supply situation for semiconductors has slowed further sales growth in 2021″ though it achieved its volume targets both at group level and in segments.
ECONOMY
RideApart

BMW Sets Ambitious Electric Vehicle Goals Over The Next Decade

In early 2022, BMW will introduce the CE 04 electric scooter. The futuristic model boasts an 80-mile range, a 1-hour and 40-minute recharge time, and a 75-mph top speed. While those specs allow the electric scoot to compete against maxi-scooters like the Yamaha XMAX, the CE 04 marks more than a new all-electric option for the segment. It also signals a sea change for BMW.
CARS
just-auto.com

Geely and Renault sign agreement for cooperation in South Korea

Renault-Samsung Motors (RSM) will manufacture a hybrid as well as ICE vehicles in Busan for the Korean market and for export. Renault Group and Geely Holding have signed an agreement to launch a new collaboration aimed at bringing Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) models to the South Korean market as well as for export sales.
WORLD
just-auto.com

VW and Bosch sign MoU for battery plant equipment provision

VW Group and Bosch have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the possibility of establishing a European battery equipment solution provider by the end of this year. The two companies plan to supply integrated battery production systems, on-site ramp-up, and maintenance support for battery-cell and battery-systems manufacturers. The...
BUSINESS

