BMW and Volvo lead premium vehicle market recovery

According to data compiled from the German Federal Moto Transport Authority, the BMW 3 Series was by far the best-selling premium car in Germany in 2021. The sales report shows once again how different each market is from each other. While the U.S. market sees Tesla sitting at the top of the midsize premium segment, in Germany things are quite different. BMW 3 Series (G20 Sedan and G21 Touring) finished the year with 41,704 units sold in Germany, followed at a comfortable distance by the Tesla Model 3 (35,262 units). The last spot on the podium goes to the Mercedes GLC with 33,719 units.

BUYING CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO