It was a week that had it all in Stowe — from legit frosty days and nights to the long-awaited storm. This may not have been a Martin Luther King weekend to match the most legendary, but it definitely took precedence as this winter’s most memorable weekend. Locals knew that it was going to be the beginning of a stretch of cold days and colder nights, but rumors of a storm headed this way were taking the edge off an otherwise daunting forecast.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO