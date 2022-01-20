ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itasca, IL

Synegen named top seller by Totara North America

ITASCA -- Synegen said it has been named Totara's 2021 North America Top Seller. The Totara Partner Awards recognize the best-performing sellers across the Totara's global network. Synegen is a Platinum level...

