NFL

Lorenzo's Locks: Riding into the Divisional Round with Green Bay and Buffalo

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
USA Today’s Lorenzo Reyes is back with another slate of bets for the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Reyes went 2-1 in the Wild Card games and is ready for another profitable weekend. He’s rolling with Packers (-6.5), Bills (+1.5) and Bucs-Rams (Over 48.5).

