In December of 2020, Chrissy Teigen shared with fans that she had given up alcohol, Per USA Today. The model, television personality, and cookbook author said she was inspired by a book that a friend had given her called, "Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol" by Holly Whitaker. Reading the story, she felt encouraged to make a change in her life by giving sobriety a shot, as she was feeling "embarrassed" about her behavior while under the influence, struggling with sleep, and "tired of day drinking."

