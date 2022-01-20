PlayStation creator thinks the Metaverse is pointless and VR headsets are 'annoying'

Ken Kutaragi, the creator of PlayStation, isn’t a fan of VR headsets or the Metaverse.

In a Bloomberg interview, Kutaragi says he’s not too big on the idea of virtual reality or digital worlds that companies like Facebook are proposing.

“Being in the real world is very important, but the metaverse is about making quasi-real in the virtual world, and I can’t see the point of doing it,” Kutaragi said via Bloomberg. “You would rather be a polished avatar instead of your real self? That’s essentially no different from anonymous messageboard sites.”

Kutaragi oversaw the creation of several PlayStation platforms, including the PS1, PS2, PSP, and PS3. In 2011, he left Sony Computer Entertainment (SIE) to pursue other business ventures — years before the PS4 or PS5 came out. These days, he’s working at Ascent Robotics in Tokyo, Japan.

Despite Sony still casing after virtual reality with PlayStation VR2, Kutaragi isn’t particularly fond of these sorts of headsets.

“Headsets would isolate you from the real world, and I can’t agree with that,” Kutaragi continues via Bloomberg. “Headsets are simply annoying.”

While Kutaragi isn’t involved in consoles anymore, it’s quite damning for Sony to have the so-called “Father of PlayStation” be staunch against the technology. Maybe he just can’t get a PS5, who knows!

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.