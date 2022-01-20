Colts' Marcus Brady named West Team head coach in Shrine Bowl

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady will be the head coach of the West Team during the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Brady, who was promoted to the role of offensive coordinator this season, will get a good look at several players entering the pre-draft process ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

Brady will be leading the West Team as its head coach while Colts tight ends coach Klayton Adams will be the offensive coordinator under Brady for this All-Star game.

While Frank Reich is the play-caller and play-designer, Brady’s role as offensive coordinator is crucial. This is especially true when it comes to game-planning every week.

It will be interesting to see if the Colts wind up drafting any of the players from the Shrine Bowl but we do know that Brady will get a close look at several of the prospects.

The Shrine Bowl will take place on Feb. 3 in Las Vegas.