Advocacy Testimony on S.254 Before Senate Judiciary

One of the lead staffers for the select committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riot has been fired from his job at the University of Virginia (UVA) by the state’s newly elected Republican attorney general.Timothy Heaphy serves as the panel’s top investigator, and has been on leave from his university role while working in that capacity. For the last three years he has served as UVA’s legal counsel, a job appointed by the attorney general’s office.Virginia’s newly installed Republican attorney general, Jason Miyares, fired both Mr Heaphy and his counterpart at George Mason University, Brian Walther, along with some...
