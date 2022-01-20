ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remodeler sentiment continues to improve year-over-year

Cover picture for the articleThe National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) released its NAHB/Royal Building Products Remodeling Market Index (RMI) for the fourth quarter, posting a reading of 83, up four points from the fourth quarter of 2020. The finding is a signal of residential remodelers’ confidence in their markets, for projects of all...

#Home Remodeling#Building Products#Interest Rates#Nahb Remodelers#Cgp
