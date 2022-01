Much like the famed Hippocratic Oath, the job of a vice president is "First, do no harm." Ideally, a vice president should be supportive of her administration as a political goodwill ambassador that builds her party’s governing go right coalition. Unfortunately, for Kamala Harris, the Democrats, and the nation so far, Kamala Harris has been unsuited for the job and has endured many self-inflicted wounds en route to her historically low approval numbers.

