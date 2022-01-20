ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Netflix shares sink after subscriber outlook misses estimates

By Alexandra Semenova
AOL Corp
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs earnings season ramps up, Netflix (NFLX) kicked the reporting period off for big tech when it unveiled its fourth quarter results after the bell on Thursday. The stock fell 11.82% to $448.15 per share in after-market trading on Thursday after Netflix's subscriber growth forecast came in below analyst...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) plummeted 21.79% to $397.50 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $303.49 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Netflix Stock Falls After Subscriber Growth Projected to Slow

Netflix added 8.3 million subs in Q4, lower than the 8.5 million it projected. Netflix expects sub growth to slow down in the near term but remains confident in the long-term trajectory. Netflix's stock is down over 20% following the results. Streaming content pioneer Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Subscribers#Big Tech#Linkedin#Nflx#Bloomberg
Decider.com

Netflix Tops 222 Million Subscribers Worldwide, Narrowly Missing Q4 Forecast

After a groundbreaking Q3, Netflix‘s subscriber growth slowed things down in Q4 of 2021. The streaming giant announced their 2021 Q4 numbers today, just missing forecasts for their subscriber growth made by both Wall Street and themselves. In the fourth quarter, Netflix added 8.3 million subscribers, missing the 8.5 million forecast that was projected while still topping 222 million subscribers total.
TV & VIDEOS
Newsbug.info

Netflix's subscriber growth slows as streaming rivals challenge its market share

After experiencing a meteoric spike at the beginning of the pandemic, Netflix's subscriber growth is slowing down. The Los Gatos-based streamer on Thursday reported that it added 8.3 million subscribers in the fourth quarter, falling short of its initial forecast of 8.5 million. Last year, Netflix added 18 million subscribers, compared with 37 million in 2020.
TV & VIDEOS
985theriver.com

Netflix misses subscriber target, offers weak forecast

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Netflix Inc fell short of Wall Street forecasts for new subscribers at the end of last year and offered a weaker-than-expected forecast for early 2022 as rivals amped up the competition in the battle for streaming television viewers. The world’s largest streaming service added 8.3...
TV & VIDEOS
FXStreet.com

Netflix share price slides on Q1 guidance miss

Netflix share price had already been on the slide even as we were getting ready for the latest Q4 earnings release. As far as its share of the streaming market is concerned it is still the market leader, although its market share has declined as the likes of HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Disney+ have upped their own user base.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Netflix Narrowly Misses Subscriber Target In Q4; Stock Tumbles

Netflix narrowly missed subscriber forecasts for the fourth quarter, reporting a worldwide total of 221.84 million. The year-over-year gain of 8.3 million subscribers in the period ending December 31 fell just shy of company and Wall Street predictions for 8.5 million. Netflix also said it expects to have 224.3 million subscribers by the end of the current quarter, which would be a gain of fewer than 2.5 million new customers that also appears to be dampening investor enthusiasm. Earnings per share handily topped forecasts at a diluted $1.33, while revenue was in line with expectations at $7.7 billion. The results sent Netflix stock...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

Netflix falls short of subscriber target

Netflix welcomed 8.3 million new subscribers during the fourth quarter of 2021, falling just shy of the 8.5 million the streaming giant had expected to bring in despite rolling out its two biggest releases ever, "Red Notice" and "Don't Look Up," during the time period. The largest streaming service in...
TV & VIDEOS
stockxpo.com

Goldman Sachs shares decline after fourth-quarter earnings miss estimates

David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, speaks during the Milken Institute’s 22nd annual Global Conference in Beverly Hills, April 29, 2019. Goldman Sachs is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings before the opening bell Tuesday. Here are the numbers:. Earnings: $10.81 a share vs. $11.76 estimate, according...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Torrid Holdings shares sink after sales warning

Torrid Holdings Inc. CURV, -18.41% shares sank 16.5% in early Monday trading after the plus-size women's fashion retailer issued a sales warning for the fourth quarter. The company now expects sales in the range of $300 million to $305 million, down from previous guidance of $325 million to $335 million. The FactSet consensus is for $331.5 million. For the year, the company is guiding for sales in the range of $1.265 billion to $1.270 billion. The FactSet consensus is for $1.297 billion. "We had a strong start to our fourth quarter, however, the spread of the omicron variant negatively impacted performance largely due to labor challenges at both our distribution center and a portion of our stores," said Chief Executive Liz Muñoz in a statement. "While we are not a business heavily dependent on holiday sales, our Torrid cash event in January saw a negative impact from these factors." Muñoz called the challenges "largely transitory." Torrid shares began trading in July 2021. The stock has fallen 39.4% over the last three months while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BGR.com

It sure looks like a Netflix password sharing crackdown is coming soon

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Saturday: COVID-19 tests, $179 AirPods Pro, more Netflix password sharing is a widespread practice that’s been in use since the early days of the streaming service. Netflix knows about it and doesn’t necessarily like it, but the company tolerates it. Or at least that was the case for years. But in mid-March 2021, some Netflix users found themselves facing a warning screen while attempting to log in. The app was nudging them towards opening their own Netflix accounts rather than using someone else’s. The page also offered account verification options in case the...
ELECTRONICS
Reuters

Wall St sinks as yields spike, financials fall after Goldman miss

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply on Tuesday as weak results from Goldman Sachs weighed on financial stocks and tech shares continued their sell-off to start the year as U.S. Treasury yields rose to milestones. The Nasdaq dropped most among major indexes on Tuesday and now...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy