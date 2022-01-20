Glen Ferris Inn marks first Women’s Day event

GLEN FERRIS, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – In a little more than a week, the Glen Ferris Inn will celebrate its first-ever Women’s Day event at the inn’s property in Fayette County. The event will feature local female business owners who will be set up selling their wares and services.

The Glen Ferris Inn- also known as Stockton’s Inn, Stockton’s Tavern, and Hawkins’s Hotel- is a historic hotel located on the bank of the Kanawha River overlooking Kanawha Falls. While it is believed to have been built as early as 1815, in the 19th century the building was a stagecoach stop and served as a Union quartermaster’s depot during the American Civil War. It housed managers, supervisors, and workers involved in developing the areas manufacturing and hydro-electric capacity during the first half of the 20th century and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991.

The Inn was operating under limited hours but has recently changed ownership and is working to create more events and let the community know there are now open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

“We’ve just been trying to get out there,” said Stacy Gill, organizer of the Women’s Day event.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Gill says the layout will mimic that of an expo or craft fair with businesses manning their own booths. Shoppers can expect a little bit of everything from jewelry to makeup, clothing, food and more.

More than 30 businesses will be participating, all of which are located and operating within 30 miles of the inn.

“I feel that this will be a wonderful opportunity for the inn, as well as our locals, just to get out to shop with one another,” Gill shared. “With this COVID pandemic that’s been going on, people haven’t been able to go out and so many businesses are doing all their marketing and sales online. This will give them the opportunity to get out and see and meet new people.”

The Glenn Ferris Inn will be hosting an Italian buffet for shoppers on Saturday. There will be a small feel to enjoy the meal.

Gill invited the community to keep an eye out for the inn’s upcoming events, which may feature tea parties, wedding shows and more businesses expos.