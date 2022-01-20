ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

When seeking help, women and racial/ethnic minorities benefit from explicitly stating their identity

By Erika L. Kirgios
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Receiving help can make or break a career, but women and racial/ethnic minorities do not always receive the support they seek. Across two audit experiments-one with politicians and another with students-as well as an online experiment (total n"‰="‰5,145), we test whether women and racial/ethnic minorities benefit from explicitly mentioning their demographic...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Intact neural and behavioral correlates of emotion processing and regulation in weight-recovered anorexia nervosa: a combined fMRI and EMA study

Altered emotion processing and regulation mechanisms play a key role in eating disorders. We recently reported increased fMRI responses in brain regions involved in emotion processing (amygdala, dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) in acutely underweight anorexia nervosa (AN) patients while passively viewing negatively valenced images. We also showed that patients' ability to downregulate activity elicited by positively valenced pictures in a brain region involved in reward processing (ventral striatum) was predictive of worse outcomes (increased rumination and negative affect). The current study tries to answer the question of whether these alterations are only state effects associated with undernutrition or whether they constitute a trait characteristic of the disorder that persists after recovery. Forty-one individuals that were weight-recovered from AN (recAN) and 41 age-matched healthy controls (HC) completed an established emotion regulation paradigm using negatively and positively valenced visual stimuli. We assessed behavioral (arousal) and fMRI measures (activity in the amygdala, ventral striatum, and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) during emotion processing and regulation. Additionally, measures of disorder-relevant rumination and affect were collected several times daily for 2 weeks after scanning via ecological momentary assessment. In contrast to our previous findings in acute AN patients, recAN showed no significant alterations either on a behavioral or neural level. Further, there were no associations between fMRI responses and post-scan momentary measures of rumination and affect. Together, these results suggest that neural responses to emotionally valenced stimuli as well as relationships with everyday rumination and affect likely reflect state-related alterations in AN that improve following successful weight-recovery.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Family support and medication adherence among residents with hypertension in informal settlements of Nairobi, Kenya: a mixed-method study

Suboptimal medication adherence is a major barrier to hypertension control in Kenya, especially among informal urban settlement areas (sometimes referred to as "slums"). The few studies that have specifically explored medication adherence among this population have received discordant results, implying that additional factors which influence medication adherence merit further investigation. This study explores the relationship between family support and medication adherence among people with hypertension in informal settlements in Nairobi, Kenya. We conducted a quantitative survey followed up by semi-structured qualitative interviews. The sampling frame comprised two health facilities in informal settlement areas of the Korogocho neighborhood and participants were recruited via convenience sampling. We performed multiple logistic regressions for quantitative data and thematic analysis for qualitative data. A total of 93 people participated in the survey (mean age: 57"‰Â±"‰14.7, 66% female). Most participants reported high family support (82%, n"‰="‰76) and suboptimal medication adherence (43% by the Morisky Scale; 76% by the Hill-Bone Scale), with no significant associations between family support and medication adherence. During interviews, many participants reported they lacked health knowledge and education. We suggest that the lack of health knowledge among this population may have contributed to a failure for family support to meaningfully translate into improvements in medication adherence. Our results underscore the need for further research to improve hypertension control among this uniquely disadvantaged population, especially with respect to the possible mediating influence of health education on family support and medication adherence.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
breakingtravelnews.com

Contiki seeks to overhaul brand identity

Contiki has launched an evolution of its brand identity as it seeks to boosts its position in youth travel. As well as a new look and feel, signifying an optimism for the industry, the company claims to have realised its ambition of becoming entirely carbon neutral. This refreshed positioning is...
LIFESTYLE
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethnic Minorities#Helping Behavior#Exp#Mckinsey Company#Racism
Nature.com

The impact of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients have alterations in body composition. Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) evaluates body composition, hydration status, and fluid distribution. Subjects with fluid disturbances have been found to have lower FEV1, respiratory muscle strength, and poor prognosis. We aimedÂ to evaluate the effect of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients. A cross-sectional study, 180 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COPD were included. Patients with asthma, advanced renal or liver disease, acute HF, exacerbation of COPD, or pacemakers were excluded. Hydration status variables (TBW, ECW, ICW) and disturbance of fluid distribution [impedance ratio (IR)"‰>"‰0.84 and phase angle (PhA)] were evaluated by BIA. Pulmonary function was assessed by spirometry. The mean population age was 71.55"‰Â±"‰8.94Â years; 55% were men. Subjects were divided into two groups according to the IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 or"‰<"‰0.84. The group with higher IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 had lower FEV1, FVC, FEV1/FVC, DLCO and, PhA compared to those with IR"‰<"‰0.84. After adjusting for confounding variables TBW, ECW, IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, PhA, and resistance/height increase were associated with decreased FEV1. In the same way, with IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, edema index"‰â‰¥"‰0.48, trunk and abdominal IR were negatively associated with FVC, and PhA had a positive association with FVC. Fluid distribution, especially IR and PhA, could be a useful parameter for predicting pulmonary function in COPD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Microinjection of pruritogens in NGF-sensitized human skin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00935-x, published online 02 November 2021. In the original version of the Article, FigureÂ 4 was a duplication of FigureÂ 3. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Hans JÃ¼rgen Solinski and Roman Rukwied. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of a low free sugar diet on the management of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized clinical trial

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Although the role of a diet rich in fructose and saccharose in development of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is well known, the effects of a low free sugar diet in the management of the disease have not yet been investigated in adult patients with NAFLD. We aimed, therefore, to analyze the effects of a low-free sugar diet on NAFLD main features.
FITNESS
ZDNet

She didn't trust her movers. A single Apple AirTag proved she was right

Apple's AirTags are getting some of a bad (brand) name. It's "a perfect tool for stalking," as Eva Galperin, Director of Cyber-Security at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, put it to the BBC. She's right, of course. That's the problem with technology, isn't it? For every potential good use, there are...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Primary extra-skeletal Ewing's sarcoma presenting as an epidural Soft Tissue Lesion causing cauda equina syndrome in an adolescent girl: a case report

Primary epidural Ewing's sarcoma in the lumbar spinal canal is a rare condition and very few cases are reported in the literature. A fifteen-year-old girl presented with low backache associated with sudden onset of weakness and radiculopathy of both lower limbs for 10 days, bowel and bladder involvement for 3 days. Physical examination revealed grade 0/5 power and absent sensations below L4 dermatomal level and perianal region (ASIA A). Plantar reflex was mute bilaterally. Magnetic resonance imaging revealed an extradural lesion within the spinal canal at the L3"“L4 level. The patient underwent an emergency posterior decompression, extradural lesion excision and instrumented stabilization L3"“L5. Based on histopathological examination of the tissue specimen, we diagnosed the lesion as Ewing sarcoma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy