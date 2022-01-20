Silver Surges for Third Day Amid Geopolitical and Inflationary Concerns

A member of the Bank of England group that sets interest rates has warned that inflation is seeping through to parts of the economy that are normally more stable as she said the Bank should “lean against” long-term inflation.Catherine Mann said that as the UK goes into 2022, expectations of increases in prices and wages will likely keep inflation strong for longer.This in turn could reinforce raising prices and wages, she said.“In my view, the objective for monetary policy now should be to lean against this “strong-for-longer” scenario,” she saidIt is the first speech that Ms Mann has given since...

