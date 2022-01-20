ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Surges for Third Day Amid Geopolitical and Inflationary Concerns

By Ian Young
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilver futures and ETFs are making big strides for the third consecutive day after robust moves in both gold and silver this week, thanks to concerns about how the Fed will respond to inflationary pressures and rising Treasury yields. “Gold has been largely ignoring the inflation data and instead...

AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.
MarketWatch

Oil prices tally a fifth consecutive week of gains

Oil prices finished lower on Friday, but scored a fifth consecutive weekly rise. "Crude prices may not have a one-way ticket to $100 oil, but the supply-side fundamentals certainly support that could happen by the summer," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "The next few trading sessions could be difficult for energy traders as oil prices may move more so on investor positioning ahead of Wednesday's FOMC policy decision and over a handful of brewing geopolitical risks, that include Russia-Ukraine tensions, Iran nuclear talks, and developments with global handling over North Korea." March West Texas Intermediate crude fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The U.S. benchmark, based on the front-month contract, rose 2.2% for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
AFP

US inflation spike also due to generous pandemic stimulus

President Joe Biden blames global supply snarls for the wave of price increases hitting US consumers and businesses, but the trillions of dollars injected into the economy during the pandemic also share responsibility. The Covid-19 crisis disrupted manufacturing worldwide and caused shipping snags, creating global shortages of key materials that combined to push prices higher. Amid a rapid recovery from the pandemic, US consumer prices soared seven percent last year, the highest in nearly four decades. "Inflation has everything to do with the supply chain," Biden said during his lengthy press conference Wednesday.
Avoid China, Access EM Growth With FMQQ

There’s still a case for emerging markets stocks, and the long-term outlook for fintech and consumer internet companies in developing countries remains bright. However, some investors, though compelled by the aforementioned themes, might want to avoid Chinese equities. They can’t be blamed for that sentiment. While China is the world’s second-largest economy and biggest internet market — one home to a variety of familiar e-commerce names — those names were punished last year as Beijing unleashed a wide-ranging regulatory crackdown.
The Independent

Bank should ‘lean against’ longer-term inflation, MPC member says

A member of the Bank of England group that sets interest rates has warned that inflation is seeping through to parts of the economy that are normally more stable as she said the Bank should “lean against” long-term inflation.Catherine Mann said that as the UK goes into 2022, expectations of increases in prices and wages will likely keep inflation strong for longer.This in turn could reinforce raising prices and wages, she said.“In my view, the objective for monetary policy now should be to lean against this “strong-for-longer” scenario,” she saidIt is the first speech that Ms Mann has given since...
etftrends.com

Get Diversified Exposure Amid Rising Rates With International Bonds

As the Consumer Price Index (CPI) continues to rise and interest rates heading in the same direction, bond investors should look to international diversification as a hedging strategy. Diversifying away risk by dipping into bond markets in other parts of the globe can help with inflation, which can erode bond...
etftrends.com

Post-Holiday Weekend is a Reminder to Get Volatility Protection

Market volatility didn’t take a vacation after the long weekend with the major stock market indexes giving investors a roller coaster ride. It’s a reminder that padding portfolios with volatility protection is a must. “The pain is piling up for equity investors after the long U.S. holiday weekend,...
etftrends.com

Four Countries Looking to Counter Inflation With Bitcoin

Global inflation woes, particularly in emerging markets (EM), are forcing certain countries to look for alternate ways to stave off inflation, which includes the use of bitcoin. Despite their most recent weakness, cryptocurrencies were bullish for the majority of 2021, with leading currencies bitcoin and ether both reaching all-time highs....
