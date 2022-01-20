ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Morphe Cosmetics’ Claire Holt Talks Filter Effect Line Expansion: ‘Concealer Is The The Unsung Hero Of Your Makeup Routine’

By Sharde Gillam
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1baM_0drKLZ0F00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4Vwj_0drKLZ0F00

Source: Courtesy of Morphe / Morphe

Beauties, if you’re still looking for that perfect coverage concealer, look no further than Morphe ! The diverse makeup line has just expanded to launch an extension of the brand’s beloved complexion franchise, Filter Effect, to include the new Filter Effect Soft Radiance Concealer, a must-have for all make-up lovers! The Filter Effect line launched last winter and originally consisted of the Filter Effect Soft Focus Foundation, a formula that is hydrating, brightening, and long-wearing for full-day coverage. Now, Morphe has used those same benefits consumers love to create the new multipurpose, medium coverage hydrating and nourishing concealer – Filter Effect Concealer. This new product is infused with ingredients your skin will love, including hyaluronic acid to keep your skin hydrated all day long. This concealer is sweatproof, transfer-resistant, and, like the foundation, is long-wearing, making it easy to go from day to night in no time. “We took all the benefits our customers loved in our Filter Effect Soft Focus Foundation (i.e. hydrating, brightening, long-wearing) and brought them into a concealer,” said Claire Holt, Senior Manager Global Brand, Forma Brands, of the new concealer line. “Makeup lovers can expect a formula that will brighten, conceal, and sculpt while feeling weightless on the skin for a perfectly filtered finish.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IK85j_0drKLZ0F00

Source: Courtesy of Morphe / Morphe

She continued by explaining the benefits of using this concealer, telling us what sets this line apart from all other makeup products. “This concealer is the perfect combination of makeup and skincare. With ingredients like hyaluronic acid and pomegranate seed extract, it not only looks great but also improves your skin with every wear. With its high-performance and rich ingredients, you might expect this product to be upwards of $30, but it’s actually only $12 making it a necessity for everyone.” Holt continued, “With how much our customers loved the Filter Effect Soft Focus Foundation, we knew that we needed to create the perfect pairing for a flawless complexion. We knew it had to have all the hydrating, long-wearing features of the foundation, but also wanted to add some juicy skincare ingredients. With the addition of the Filter Effect Soft Radiance Concealer, the Filter Effect franchise can now be the one-stop-shop for your perfect, everyday complexion routine.” And if you’re still not sold on the benefits of using concealer just yet, Holt explained that it’s the “unsung hero” of every woman’s makeup routine no matter if you’re looking for a natural beat or going for full glam. “ The versatility of how you can use a concealer is virtually endless!” she explained, telling us that concealer can be used to “ erase blemishes, conceal dark circles, sculpt, lift, and contour, and to define your brows and lips.” Filter Effect Soft Radiance Concealer is available in 20 prestige formula shades and retails for only $12 with each shade flexing to match a full range of skin tones making this the perfect solution for beauties of all shades! The Filter Effect Soft Radiance Concealer collection will launch on Tuesday, January 25 for retail only on
Ulta.com, and in Ulta stores on Sunday, January 30. Morphe.com and Morphe stores will officially launch the collection on April 7. So, we want to know. Beauties, will you treat yourself?

DON’T MISS…

Dermatologist Dr. Hope Mitchell Discusses The Best Time To Throw Away Makeup

Legendary Makeup Brand Fashion Fair Is Back With Global Makeup Ambassador KiKi Layne

Comments / 0

Related
Byrdie

TooD Color Cream Brought Childlike Delight Back to My Makeup Routine

We put the TooD Color Cream to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. TooD founder Shari Siadat started our Zoom by acknowledging the Winter Solstice that had taken place just nine minutes earlier. We also spoke about what inspired TooD— a beauty brand hard set on breaking norms and claiming truth. Color Cream, a silky-smooth color you can apply anywhere, is the brand's signature product.
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claire Holt
ABC 4

Finding a cosmetic line that compliments your unique skin tone, and also uses thoughtful ingredients can be a challenge

(The Daily Dish) The powerful combination of Culler Beauty Primer and Foundation will have you looking flawless in minutes. The Self -Adjusting Foundation instantly matches your skin tone, creating the perfect shine-free finish. The Transformation Primer smooths and softens the skin as it works to visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WOOD

Culler Beauty has a New Year Special to help simplify your makeup routine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Imagine how much easier would it be if you had one foundation for all your shades? No more guessing, no more makeup drawers packed with countless colors, but a foundation that automatically matched your unique color each and every time. Culler Beauty Self-Adjusting Foundation is revolutionizing the way people think about their makeup routine. Here with us is lifestyle consultant, Melinda McKinsey to tell us about this amazing new technology.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
coveteur.com

Imagine Your Makeup Routine, Sans Primer

If given the chance, would you subtract a step from your beauty routine? Shaved time isn’t the only appeal of a condensed beauty lineup — for makeup minimalists, a lighter finish is also a major plus. With that being said, it might be time to reconsider our devotion to primer. Though I’m not a die-hard primer devotée, I can’t imagine my going out makeup variation without it. It wasn’t until a recent episode of Brooke Devard’s Naked Beauty Podcast (a must-listen for beauty lovers, btw) that I started to rethink my pro-primer stance.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concealer#Cosmetics#Morphe Cosmetics#Global Brand#Forma Brands
vivaglammagazine.com

Define Your Makeup Looks With These Ombre Eyebrow Styles

You’ve definitely heard about microblading if you want flawless, attractive, and fuller brows that last for months. But have you considered ombre eyebrows?. It’s another semi-permanent brow makeup that’s the key to bigger, more realistic brows. It may even be superior to microblading. This brow style works best in situations where microblading cannot, such as if you have oily skin.
MAKEUP
MindBodyGreen

The Surprising Place This Makeup Artist Says To Avoid Using Concealer

Over the last year or so, I've learned more hacks and "insider" tips about concealer than I know what to do with. (Thanks, TikTok! No, actually thank you, TikTok.) Each video comes with perfectly placed swipes or dots of pigment that are then blended into the skin to make eyes appear more awake, blemishes disappear, and cheekbones lifted. The results are impressive, for sure. But it often makes my simple little routine feel minuscule in comparison.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
SPY

The 16 Best Tattoo Soaps to Make Sure Your Ink Looks Fresh in 2022

Whether your tattoo took multiple sessions from a renowned tattoo artist or it was a stick n’ poke courtesy of an old friend, all new tats have something in common: they have to be carefully tended to, and that starts with using the best soaps for tattoos. “What most people don’t realize is that a tattoo is effectively an open wound and must be kept very clean,” says celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo. “However, there are so many soaps with different chemicals and ingredients that can be abrasive, irritate the skin or even lead to infection. To minimize the chance of...
SKIN CARE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Customize Your Cosmetics For Winter

With the weather being cold and dreary, so are our skin tones. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan provided some cosmetic suggestions to combat the cold. Jon showed us how blue foundation can be used to neutralize orange undertones in your makeup. He said often times the color of the foundation does not match the color of the packaging, and mixing the blue foundation can help you get the cooler color you want.
MAKEUP
SPY

How To Get Rid of Dandruff: Dermatologists Share the Best Treatments, Natural Remedies & Tips

Table of Contents How Common Is Dandruff? What Causes It? Dandruff-Fighting Ingredients You Need To Know The Best Dandruff Shampoos DIY Dandruff Treatments If you’ve ever noticed the tell-tale white flakes on your back or shoulders (or, God forbid, someone else noticed them for you), then you’ve definitely wondered how to get rid of dandruff. But with so many dandruff shampoos and supposedly dandruff-fighting products out there, not to mention debatable “natural” home remedies, we understand why folks struggling with dandruff might not know where to begin. To get the lowdown on dandruff, or seborrheic dermatitis, and some tips on how to get rid of it, we...
SKIN CARE
thezoereport.com

This TikTok Hack Convinced Me To Skip Foundation In My Everyday Makeup Routine

TikTok has rapidly become the go-to place for new makeup trends, hacks, tips, and tricks. While a lot of the beauty trends that surface on the video sharing platform aren’t new, they’re often packaged in a way that seems innovative, albeit sometimes obvious. For example, I was scrolling through the app a few months ago when I found that my ‘For You Page” was filled with makeup content creators heralding a new era of makeup where foundation is not the star — rather, a hydrating concealer serves as the main complexion product.
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

The 6 Most Life-Changing Vitamin C Serums With Hyaluronic Acid—All Under $30 on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Vitamin C is one of the most talked-about skincare ingredients of all time, and for good reason. It’s not only an anti-aging savior, but a hero for a laundry list of other skin concerns. Sometimes, though, every hero ingredient needs a trusty sidekick, and vitamin C is no exception. Boost the benefits of vitamin C with another MVP skincare ingredient, hyaluronic acid. These ingredients make up the dream team that’ll seriously help you step up your skincare game. On the one...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Curious about what all the fuss is about with Anastasia Beverly Hills beauty products? Here’s what I found in testing

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. I’ve always admired Anastasia Beverly Hills for its contribution to the world of brow products. This year, I decided to see whether one of the company’s products could tame what I affectionately refer to as “the unruly duo” on my forehead.  I was in for a surprise: […]
MAKEUP
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

632
Followers
912
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy