ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Alpine 4 Holdings subsidiary Quality Circuit Assembly secures $1.2M in new purchase orders

By Pranav Ghumatkar
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlpine 4 Holdings (ALPP +1.0%) has announced that its subsidiary, Quality Circuit Assembly has secured $1.2M...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Relief Therapeutics' subsidiary secures new U.S. patent for ready to use diclofenac stick packs

Relief Therapeutics' (OTCQB:RLFTF) wholly owned subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research SA (APR), has received a Notice of Allowance from USPTO for Patent Application No. 16/713,052 entitled, "Ready to Use Diclofenac Packs." Diclofenac potassium is an off-patent, potent non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) widely used for inflammatory conditions and pain management. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seekingalpha.com

P&F Industries acquires Jackson Gear business

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) has announced the acquisition of the Jackson Gear business, a Pennsylvania-based corporation that manufactures and distributes custom gears and power transmission gear products. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hy-Tech Machine, acquired substantially all the non-real estate assets of Jackson Gear for $2.3M in cash. P&F's CEO...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
mobileworldlive.com

Telkomsel combines digital assets in new subsidiary

Indonesia-based Telkomsel created a new unit to strengthen its digital services offering by combining its emerging vertical businesses, with plans to collaborate with major players across the sector. Telkomsel Ekosistem Digital was set up as a holding company and houses several subsidiaries including its mobile app business, the operator stated.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Trade Secrets Suit Accuses Former Herbalife Employee of Falsifying a $20M Purchase Order for Computer Hardware, $2.2M Invoice

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Manatt, Phelps & Phillips filed a breach-of-contract and trade secret lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of Herbalife International of America. The complaint, against former Herbalife employee Gerry Berg and technology reseller Eastern Computer Exchange, accuses Berg of falsifying a $20 million purchase order to Eastern for computer hardware. The suit further contends that Berg misappropriated Herbalife’s proprietary information, and Eastern submitted a fraudulent invoice to Herbalife for over $2.2 million. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00347, Herbalife International of America, Inc. v. Eastern Computer Exchange, Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purchase Orders#Subsidiary#Alpp#Ev#Qca
Seekingalpha.com

The Case For Investing In The Software/Cloud Computing Space Now

The investment technology and cloud computing spaces have entered a noticeable bear market. More than a few subscribers and some readers on SA have asked some questions that I have thought appropriate to answer in this article : How low is the market going? What should I be doing? How much longer will this bloodletting last? One subscriber wrote to me that he has been nauseous. He asked how I stay calm.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Charter subsidiaries prices $1.2B of senior notes offering

Charter Communications' (NASDAQ:CHTR) subsidiaries, CCO Holdings, LLC and CCO Holdings Capital (Issuers), have priced $1.2B of senior unsecured notes due 2032. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.750% per annum and will be issued at a price of 100.000% of the aggregate principal amount. Net proceeds will...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Jiuzi Holdings surges as subsidiary signs agreement with Shanghai Zhongtongji E-Commerce

Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles ("Zhejiang Jiuzi"), has entered into a two-year strategic cooperation pact with Shanghai Zhongtongji E-Commerce Co. Ltd. ("Zhongtongji"), a leading domestic E-Commerce and retail services provider founded by senior management of ZTO Express. Pursuant to the pact, Zhejiang Jiuzi...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Plurilock's subsidiary Aurora Systems receives $308K purchase order from U.S. DoD

As part of the NASA's Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement program, a U.S. Government-Wide Acquisition Contract Vehicle, Plurilock Security's (OTCQB:PLCKF) wholly owned subsidiary, Aurora Systems Consulting received a $308K order from U.S. Department of Defense. In 2021, the average cost of a data breach increased from $3.86M to $4.24M. Under purchase...
MILITARY
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs expands annual bonus pool by 40%-50%, reflecting record year

After the investment banking industry saw record M&A activity in 2021, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) pushes up its annual bonus pool for the best performing investment bankers by 40%-50%, Reuters reports, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter. Goldman (GS) CFO Denis Coleman said earlier this week that the...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

China Finance Online receives delisting notice from Nasdaq

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) was notified by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel that it has determined to delist the company's ADSs from Nasdaq after filing with SEC on lapse of applicable appeal periods. ADSs trading will suspend effective Jan.21, after business open. It was notified in June 2021 that it was...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

JPMorgan Chase increases pay for junior bankers again - Financial News

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is boosting pay for its junior bankers for the second time in six months, the Financial News reports, citing people familiar with the matter. First-year investment bankers will get $110K per year, up from $100K, they told the FN. That's almost a 40% increase from the $80K that level was getting at the beginning of 2021. Pay for second-year analysts goes to $125K and third-year pay will be $135K.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

SentryBay partners with TD SYNNEX to provide crucial Endpoint data security

SentryBay enters into partnership agreement with TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX), whereby SentryBay’s Armored Client and Data Protection Suite solutions to the company's extensive portfolio. The partnership will serve TD SYNNEX’s channel network of resellers and integrators in the USA and Canada, however, the plan is to expand this globally, particularly...
BUSINESS
meatpoultry.com

Avena Foods secures assistance with safety, quality assurance

NEW YORK — Bureau Veritas announced Jan. 13 it has partnered with Avena Foods Limited to provide on-site testing services at Avena’s Purity Protocol facility in Regina, Saskatchewan. Bureau Veritas will help Avena upgrade its testing capabilities in pursuit of an ISO 17025 product safety and quality standard.
ECONOMY
investorideas.com

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) Subsidiary, BOX Pure Air, Receives Nearly $2M Purchase Order with North Carolina School District for Full Implementation of AIRBOX(TM) Air Purifiers to Address Indoor Air Quality

PHOENIX - January 14, 2022 (Investorideas.com Newswire) SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint" or the "Company") subsidiary BOX Pure Air, a company dedicated to creating safe, clean indoor air zones to improve overall air quality and general health, today announced the receipt of a purchase order from a North Carolina school district to fully implement a clean indoor air solution utilizing the AirBox™ Apex, Peak and Mesa units. This is the Company's first larger purchase totaling nearly $2.0M dollars. The North Carolina school district is implementing a full campus solution customized to the specific needs within the various indoor rooms' combination of units. AIRBOX AIR PURIFIERS™ are commercial-grade solution built in the USA that uses Certified HEPA filtration with high velocity to affect the dynamic room air flow for a comprehensive pathogen hardened solution. AirBox is high quality, requires low maintenance, is easy to use and offers a 5-year warranty on all products.
PHOENIX, AZ
Seekingalpha.com

United States Steel: A 10%+ Shareholder Yield, Still Not Buying

United States Steel saw amazing fortunes during 2021, which propelled their operating cash flow to levels not seen in at least the last decade. After many difficult years, United States Steel (X) has seized upon their windfall during 2021 to boost their dividends with management aiming to make shareholder returns an "enduring part" of their capital allocation strategy. Whilst their dividend yield remains at a very low 1.04%, their share buybacks boost this to a very high 10%+ shareholder yield, although despite sounding very desirable on the surface, I am still not buying their shares.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy