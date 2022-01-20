Alpine 4 Holdings subsidiary Quality Circuit Assembly secures $1.2M in new purchase orders

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Manatt, Phelps & Phillips filed a breach-of-contract and trade secret lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of Herbalife International of America. The complaint, against former Herbalife employee Gerry Berg and technology reseller Eastern Computer Exchange, accuses Berg of falsifying a $20 million purchase order to Eastern for computer hardware. The suit further contends that Berg misappropriated Herbalife’s proprietary information, and Eastern submitted a fraudulent invoice to Herbalife for over $2.2 million. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00347, Herbalife International of America, Inc. v. Eastern Computer Exchange, Inc. et al.
