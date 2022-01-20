ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro: tech sell-off could be ‘short-lived’

Cover picture for the articleKampaktsis says the market is overreacting to tightening monetary policy. The Defiance ETF's CIO sees the sell-off in FAANG as a buying opportunity. The Nasdaq Composite has come down just under 10% in three weeks. Nasdaq Composite is now down 9.0% YTD as investors continue to dump technology on...

Should I buy IBM shares after Q4 results?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) will announce fourth-quarter earnings results this Monday, January 24, after the market closes. IBM shares have weakened slightly above 3% since the beginning of 2022 year, and the current price stands at $129.35. UBS downgraded IBM. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market...
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF price forecast after a current dip

Vanguard tracks the S&P 500 and gives you exposure to 500 of the most significant public companies in the United States. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF remains under pressure as stocks slumped on Wall Street and the S&P 500 index logged its biggest weekly percentage drops since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
Is Polkadot buy opportunity after the current dip?

Polkadot DOT/USD has weakened from $55 to $16.20 since November 04, and the current price stands at $18.86. The cryptocurrency market has collapsed this trading week; Bitcoin went below $35000, and the price of DOT remains under pressure. Polkadot can easily upgrade itself to changes. Are you looking for fast-news,...
US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
Could This Stock Be a Buying Opportunity as Large Caps Sell Off?

On Jan. 14, Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) -- an outdoor environment solutions company --announced that it completed the acquisition of Intimidator Group, which manufactures Spartan Mowers. Toro completed the purchase for $400 million, and expects that the acquisition will be moderately accretive to its fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings. The news sent...
