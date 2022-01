Expeditions: Rome is a turn-based RPG by Logic Artists, in which you rise to command a Roman legion in order to get revenge for your father’s murder. The hex grid turn-based combat plays out more or less like a melee-focused version of XCOM. Each of your characters has a set of abilities determined by their weapon and class. You have a movement limit within which you can use your sole action point, or you can spend your action point to sprint further instead. Consumable items and smart use of abilities that don’t use up an action point can turn the tide of battle. Additionally, downing an enemy classified as untrained will refund your action point. If any character exits a hex adjacent to a melee-wielding enemy, they will be attacked. This rewards positioning your units to thwart enemy movement and carefully avoiding enemy ranges.

