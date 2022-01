The black Air Jordan 1 “Royal” is one of the most coveted color variants for the seminal sneaker, and next month will bring a new version that’s a dead ringer for it. A slightly more faded Air Jordan 1 High “Dark Marina Blue” is slated to release in February as a new but familiar take on the beginning of the Jordan franchise. The arrangement of black and blue on the upper is nearly identical to the Royal 1s with the exception of a blue eyelet and tip panel. Also carrying over is the same white midsole and a Dark Marina Blue outsole.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO