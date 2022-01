In an appearance on ‘The MMA Hour’, Jorge Masvidal reacted to the news that UFC star Amanda Nunes has left American Top Team:. “To see her progress is amazing. To see her progress under American Top Team, my same gym, it’s like wow! I never worked out with her or sparred or anything but to some extent, the journey that she had was like shared with me. It just definitely hurts not to have her there I think.” Masvidal said (h/t WMMARankings). “But man, I’m just always wishing the best for her. She’s going to do her own thing….Obviously, it hurts and obviously, I want her to stay at American Top Team and I think we all do, we all love her. So it’s like a… It’s a devastating blow.”

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO