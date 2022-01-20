ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Andy Aledort

By Newsdesk
music-news.com
 5 days ago

He may not be a household name, but Andy Aledort is pretty much a legend in the guitar world. Over the last 27 years, Aledort has sold over one million instructional DVDs, and continues to produce new DVD products for Guitar World and Truefire. Aledort has also been featured...

www.music-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Surviving Garfunkel: How Paul Simon Found His Voice and Made His First Solo Masterpiece

Happy 50th birthday to Paul Simon’s self-titled solo album — the funniest, nastiest, leanest, meanest, and possibly weirdest masterpiece of his great career. When the singer-songwriter dropped Paul Simon on Jan. 24, 1972, it was a shock to a pop audience that was expecting more sweetness in the Simon and Garfunkel mode. But this album was his big Garfunkel Purge, embracing his bitchy wit. It was considered a commercial flop, too eccentric for the millions who liked him better with Artie around. It usually gets overlooked in his story. But for some fans, including this one, it’s the best album...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

UPDATE (1/24): On Monday, LiveNation announced When We Were Young Festival has added a third date, following its first two dates selling out. The third date takes place on Saturday, Oct. 24 and includes the same lineup, with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice on Saturday, October 29th and La Dispute will not be performing on Day Three. Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 31. *** UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23. Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier...
ENTERTAINMENT
antiMUSIC

Spiritualized Share Andy Warhol Inspired 'Crazy' Video

Spiritualized have released an Andy Warhol's Kiss inspired J Spaceman directed music video for their new single "Crazy", which features backing vocals from Nikki Lane. The song is the latest single from their forthcoming album, "Everything Was Beautiful", which is set to be released on February 25th. Spaceman plays 16 different instruments on the forthcoming album, which was recorded at 11 different studios, as well as at his home.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Duane Allman
Person
Fellini
Person
Lucinda Williams
Person
Elia Kazan
Person
Frank Zappa
Person
Billy Wilder
Person
Albert King
Person
Ritchie Blackmore
Person
Charlie Parker
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Billy Cox
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Stevie Ray Vaughan
Person
Dickey Betts
Person
Picasso
Person
Hubert Sumlin
Person
Mick Taylor
Person
Polanski
openculture.com

When Andy Warhol Guest-Starred on The Love Boat

On Friday, August 31, 1979, Andy Warhol records in his diary that he took a cab to Elaine’s to “meet the guy who might get me a guest appearance on The Love Boat.” But nearly five years pass before he writes that the writers are working on his episode; with the shooting dates set, “I started to get scared, I don’t know if I can go through with it.” A couple of months later, as the appointed time approaches, he hears the plot: “There’s a girl on the boat named Mary with her husband, and she used to be a superstar of mine, and she doesn’t want her husband to know that she used to be ‘Marina Del Rey.’ And I just have a few lines, things like ‘Hello, Mary.’ But one of the lines I have to say is something like ‘Art is crass commercialism,’ which I don’t want to say.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lead Guitar#Guitar World#Comcast Music On Demand#The Allman Brothers#Music News#The Rolling Stones#British#Cream#The School Of Visual Arts#Bfa
Variety

Unique Beatles and John Lennon Items From Julian Lennon’s Collection Up for NFT Auction (EXCLUSIVE)

John Lennon’s coat from the “Magical Mystery Tour” film, his cape from “Help!,” three guitars, and Paul McCartney’s handwritten arrangement notes for “Hey Jude” — all from John’s son Julian’s private collection — are going up for NFT auction on Feb. 7, the first in a series to be rolled out over the coming months. “Lennon Connection: The NFT Collection” is presented by NFT marketplace YellowHeart and Julien’s Auctions. The auction, the first all-NFT effort mounted by Julien’s Auctions, will open for bidding January 24 and commence in real time and in lot order for live bidding at 10:00 a.m. Pacific...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Bob Dylan sells his entire recording catalogue to Sony

Bob Dylan has sold his entire recording catalogue to Sony Music Entertainment.The music company announced the acquisition of the 80-year-old singer’s back catalogue of recorded music for an undisclosed amount on Monday (24 January).The deal was worth between £111m and £148m, Variety reported, although the number was not confirmed.Sony also reportedly owns the rights to Dylan’s “multiple future new releases.”The “Like A Rolling Stone” singer first signed Sony’s Columbia Records in 1961. “Columbia Records has had a special relationship with Bob Dylan from the beginning of his career and we are tremendously proud and excited to be continuing to...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Ronnie Spector: Lead singer of The Ronettes who took charts by storm

Ronnie Spector, who has died of cancer aged 78, was the lead singer of The Ronettes, a female American trio whose vocal talents combined with the “Wall of Sound” created by pioneering producer Phil Spector – whom she married – to take the charts by storm with the single “Be My Baby” in 1963.The strains of “Be my, be my baby/Be my little baby, my one and only baby/Say you’ll be my darlin’, be my, be my baby/Be my baby now, my one and only baby/Wha-oh-oh-oh’” hit No 2 in the US and No 4 in the UK, selling more...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Eric Clapton claims subliminal messages are forcing people into obediance

Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

A Few Last Words From Meat Loaf: In an Unpublished Interview, the Singer Reveals Secrets of ‘Bat Out of Hell’

In 2016, I went into a conference room in Beverly Hills to spend a couple hours talking with Meat Loaf, who had just finished recording what would be his final studio album, “Braver Than We Are.” The project found him dipping into nearly 50 years’ worth of Jim Steinman songs that he’d never gotten to or that had been newly revised, and he also brought in Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito for cameos to really make the project feel like old home week, as much he was adamantly opposed to trying to recreate the sound of his 1977 breakout, “Bat...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ Review: Time Capsule Doc Explores the Early Years of the Strokes, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and LCD Soundsystem

There’s a montage early on in Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace’s documentary “Meet Me in the Bathroom” that is bound to give any geriatric millennial pause. The year is 1999. It’s New Year’s Eve in New York City. President Bill Clinton is speaking on television, full of optimism for the new century, while doomsday preppers stock up on ammo in anticipation of the Y2K bug plunging the world into a technological dark age. With the Twin Towers looming peacefully in the background and nary a cell phone in sight, five Manhattanites barely out of their teens are poised to emerge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Bob Dylan Sells Recorded-Music Catalog to Sony Music

Sony Music Entertainment today announced it has fully acquired Bob Dylan’s entire back catalog of recorded music, as well as the rights to multiple future new releases, in a major expansion of SME’s six-decade relationship with the artist. Sources tell Variety that the deal was worth between $150 million and $200 million, although the number was not confirmed; reps for Sony and Dylan declined comment. This agreement, concluded in July 2021, comprises the entirety of Bob Dylan’s recorded body of work since 1962, beginning with the artist’s self-titled debut album and continuing through 2020’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways.” Late in 2020 Dylan sold...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy