The fulfillment center, the retailer’s first in the state of Mississippi, will create approximately 250 permanent supply chain jobs in the Memphis region. Walmart is set to break ground. The company plans to build a fulfillment center in Olive Branch to support the retailer’s rapidly increasing supply chain network and eCommerce business. The facility will be a 1,000,000+ square-foot fulfillment center, which is located at 10480 Marina Drive and is set to open in Spring 2022. The new Olive Branch-based facility will create approximately 250 full-time, permanent jobs across the region.

OLIVE BRANCH, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO