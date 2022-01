The Canon EOS R5C is a powerhouse, and has a powerful price. It’s $4,500 and that’s a lot. Announcement and previews/hands-on are here. So, what about the many of us who can’t buy an EOS R5C? The Canon Store has a nice gadget to comfort you. A Baby Bib with [exclusive] EOS Design. How could we live without it? And who wouldn’t gift it to their toddlers? Or maybe it could be useful for all those slurping their beer or snacks in front of a telly or computer.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO