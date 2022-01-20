ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Akhanda Achieves An Ultimate Record On 50th Day

By Suraj
tracktollywood.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAkhanda has achieved an ultimate record on its 50th day. The film was released on 2nd December and opened to monstrous collections on its opening day. Since then, the film showed no signs of stopping. The film has crossed over 70+ crores in share...

tracktollywood.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Monica Wears Nothing But a Towel To Celebrate Turning 42 In Mirror Selfie: Photo

Happy Birthday, Mo! The singer strips down both physically and emotionally to celebrate her 42nd birthday as she wears nothing but a white towel around her body. Monica is coming entering age 42 with confidence. The singer celebrated her 42nd birthday by showing off a sexy mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories. She wore nothing but a white towel loosely tied around her body. She showed off her tats and red nails as she shared a birthday message to her fans. “This year I will be 42… I am a Mother, Daughter, Sister & Friend ! What you see is what you get!! FTR!! MO,” she declared.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Mace Neufeld Dies: Producer Of Tom Clancy Thrillers & ‘The Omen’, ‘Equalizer’ Pics Was 93

Mace Neufeld, the producer whose star-driven action films were blockbusters, died overnight in his sleep at his home in Beverly Hills, his family told Deadline. He was 93. Neufeld’s hit films included The Omen and its sequels, The Equalizer pics and several adaptations of Tom Clancy-penned Jack Ryan thrillers including Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger, The Sum of All Fears and The Hunt for Red October. He was Emmy-nominated for East of Eden and exec produced the Prime Video series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan starring John Kasinski. Deadline has learned that Neufeld was working on a third Equalizer pic and another Tom Clancy series...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jagapathi Babu
Person
Pragya Jaiswal
IndieWire

Johnny Depp Cast as King Louis XV in Upcoming Film

Johnny Depp is ready to return to the big screen. After a tumultuous divorce from Amber Heard following domestic violence allegations, Depp is slated to portray King Louis XV in French director Maiwenn’s upcoming film, Variety reported. The film is produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Why Not Productions, with Wild Bunch International handling world sales. Production will begin in summer 2022, mainly set at the Versailles Palace. Though the movie’s title and plot have not yet been revealed, King Louis XV, who was nicknamed “the beloved,” ruled for almost 60 years before dying, after being accused of corruption. Filmmaker Maiwenn is most...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Chloe Bailey Rivals Barbie in Baby-Pink Miu Miu

Chloe Bailey must have Barbie on speed dial, because her latest outfit looks straight out of the Dreamhouse's walk-in closet. Equipped with a $3,900 Louis Vuitton purse, the "Have Mercy" singer stepped onto the court ahead of a Lakers game on Jan. 19 to snap a few photos of her bubblegum pink look. Posing in a white crop top and pink Miu Miu track pants, Bailey showed off a chic bomber jacket complete with the Miu Miu logo embroidered on the front. "Life is goooood 🏀💕," she captioned the photo of her look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwarka Creations
Variety

‘Knives Out 2’ Expected to Drop in Late 2022, Fall Festival Debut Likely (EXCLUSIVE)

You can expect to see the next installment of Daniel Craig as Private Detective Benoit Blanc in “Knives Out 2” streaming on Netflix this fall. Variety has learned exclusively that writer and director Rian Johnson’s hotly-anticipated sequel is expected to release in theaters and the streaming platform in the last quarter of 2022. In addition, the film is expected to also make a festival run before its release, although it’s unknown which ones it’s expected to debut at. With this added layer, we can expect the sequel to be a possible awards hopeful for Netflix next year. The streamer is expected...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘I’m going to say this kindly for the last time’: Ye demands final edit on Kanye West Netflix documentary

Ye has shared a message to the creators of a new Netflix documentary about his life, demanding he be given control over the final edit. The “Famous” rapper is the subject of the three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, from filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The duo are behind West’s music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.On Friday 21 January, the artist formerly known as Kanye West posted from his official Instagram, writing: “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

Fans Sue Universal for Cutting Ana de Armas Out of ‘Yesterday’

Ana de Armas has dominated Hollywood in recent years, with roles in major movies including “Knives Out” and “No Time to Die.” But it’s her one role that audiences did not get to see that’s prompted a lawsuit by some of her biggest fans. The actress was cast in Danny Boyle’s 2019 film “Yesterday,” which imagined a world where everyone has forgotten about The Beatles except for one man. She played a competing love interest for Jack Malik, the film’s protagonist portrayed by Himesh Patel. However, her scenes ended up being cut for time and the actress did not appear in...
MOVIES
inavateonthenet.net

LarMac Projects produces UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations

The United Arab Emirates marked 50 years as a nation with 50 days of celebrations, culminating in a live show from Dubai’s Hatta Water Dam in the Hajar Mountains featuring a floating stage and drone-launched fireworks, produced by LarMac Projects. For the country’s Golden Jubilee, the creative team –...
MIDDLE EAST
TVLine

The Endgame Trailer: Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe Square Off in NBC Thriller — Watch Video

Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe set out to out-smart each other in the first trailer for NBC’s upcoming series The Endgame. The thriller drama follows Elena Federova (played by Gotham vet Baccarin), a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who even in captivity orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner (All Rise‘s Bathe), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. And even though the two are on opposite sides of the law, “we are going to be partners,” Elena declares to Val...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rebecca Hall in ‘Resurrection’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

A year ago at Sundance, Rebecca Hall proved herself to be an accomplished filmmaker with the premiere of the eloquent drama Passing, her first feature as director. Now she is back at the festival as the star of Resurrection, a reminder of how bold and powerful she is as an actress. Writer and director Andrew Semans puts Hall in every scene of this modest but effective thriller, and she comes through with a stunning, charismatic performance as Margaret, a woman whose traumatic past disrupts the calm life she has built as a successful businesswoman and single mother of a college-age...
MOVIES
Deadline

Alex Garland Reteams With A24 For Action Epic ‘Civil War’; Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura & More Set To Star

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Men) is reteaming with A24 for Civil War, an action epic that has Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog, The Beguiled) set to star alongside Wagner Moura (The Shining Girls, Narcos), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune, Bruised) and Cailee Spaeny (The First Lady, Mare of Easttown). Garland will direct the film set in a near-future America from his original screenplay. Details as far as its plot are being kept under wraps. A24 will produce, alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Gregory Goodman, and handle the film’s global release. Garland received his first Oscar nomination...
MOVIES
AFP

'Spider-Man' swings into sixth place on all-time box office list

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" powered its way into sixth place on the all-time global box office list, as it returned to the top spot in North American theaters at the weekend, industry data showed Sunday. Globally, its expected $1.69 billion total would push it past blockbusters "Jurassic World" ($1.67 billion) and "The Lion King" ($1.66 billion) into sixth place on the all-time list, according to Box Office Mojo, a division of the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy